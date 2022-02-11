Tech News

Photoshop or Illustrator: if you use these Adobe ‘apps’, update them right now

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Whether in the personal or professional field, Adobe applications are among the most used to carry out practically any job. Not in vain with them we can convert an image into practically whatever we want. Whether for a family birthday invitation, or for the canvas that we are going to display on the entire facade of a building. The problem is that as applications for computers that they are, they are not exempt from possible security flaws, and that is precisely what has happened recently, in which the National Institute of Cybersecurity (INCIBE) has launched an alert informing users of the Adobe Cloud suite of the need to update the software. Two very popular programs This alert launched by INCIBE has been considered critical, with a maximum importance level of 5, and it comes to alert us of the potential dangers that lie in wait for us if we do not update all the software components right now: “Adobe has fixed several vulnerabilities that affect multiple versions of its Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, and Creative Cloud Desktop Application products.” The issues that have been detected and blocked relate to flaws that “could allow a cybercriminal to escalate privileges, denial of application service, cause a memory leak, or arbitrary code execution.” Therefore, it is especially necessary to take measures to avoid scares and, very importantly, proceed to update all the applications from the Adobe Cloud manager itself. Remember that you always have the option to apply the updates automatically, as well as each new version of those that are usually released every year. That is why INCIBE recommends us to “enable, whenever possible, automatic updating in these products to have, in addition to the latest features, patches that correct security flaws as they are discovered and published”. The affected versions of Adobe Cloud apps are as follows (in addition to the systems they are available on): Adobe Illustrator 2022 version 26.0.2 and earlier on Windows and macOS Adobe Illustrator 2021 version 25.4.3 and earlier on Windows and macOS.Adobe Photoshop 2021 version 22.5.4 and earlier on Windows and macOS.Adobe Photoshop 2022 version 23.1 and earlier on Windows and macOS.Adobe Creative Cloud Desktop Application (Installer) version 2.7.0.13 on Window >

Brian Adam
