Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements 2023 arrives simplifying photo and video editing

Adobe Inc, the company behind well-known multimedia editing and creativity applications such as shop, has just introduced 2023 and Premiere Elements 2023, where using Adobe Sensei, photo and video editing capabilities have been further simplified, making them available to a larger number of users.

This means that it will be less and less necessary to have knowledge of photo and video editing, since the company’s Artificial Intelligence, Adobe sensei, together with the presence of guided processes step by step, depending on what you want to carry out, until who enters this world for the first time will have it easy to edit photos and videos with hardly any complications.



And that is the goal, as Ashley Still, senior vice president of digital media marketing, strategy and global partnerships at Adobe, says:

With Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements, anyone can bring their creative visions to life in new ways with AI-powered editing, hands-on learning content, and the flexibility to enjoy your creative content from anywhere.

Jumping from desktop to web and mobile

But beyond facilitating creativity to everyone, Elements 2023 also debuts new web and mobile apps, which will act complementary to desktop apps by simply serving to make it easier to access, view and share photos and videos. from anywhere, currently in beta phase and available only in English.

Adobe highlights other innovations such as the possibility of add moving elements to photos for a “movie magic” touch to waterfalls, clouds and backgrounds in still images, being able to save the results as MP4 or GIFs to share on social networks.

In addition, new backgrounds, patterns and skies are also arriving, as well as new collage and slideshow templates. Peek-through Overlays is the feature that gives photos an optical sense of depth, and for those who want to create new memories in video, 100 new audio tracks are available in Premiere Elements.

And internally, Adobe points out that this edition allows up to 35% faster installation, with 50% faster startup times, plus a 48% reduction in app sizeand for Macs with Apple Silicon processors, up to 70% faster startup times.

Those interested can now go to Adobe.com or to major retailers to have each of these applications independently for $99.99 each, or if they want both options, the price to pay will be lower, at $149 $.99.

