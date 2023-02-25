Photos: Magnitude 7.8 earthquake devastates Turkey and Syria

More than 20,000 people were killed and tens of thousands injured and left homeless in Turkey and Syria after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit early Monday. The destructive quake, which was followed by more than 100 aftershocks, including one of magnitude 7.5 on Monday, caused profound damage in southern Turkey and war-ravaged northern Syria.
The number of dead and injured is expected to rise even as rescue workers make their final push searching through rubble of collapsed buildings, racing against time and cold. Search teams from nearly 30 countries and aid pledges are pouring in, but rescuers are racing against time to pull survivors from the debris before they succumb to cold weather.
Amid great tragedy, a small miracle appeared — in Jinderis, Syria, residents found a crying newborn still connected by the umbilical cord to her mother, who was dead. The baby was the only surviving member of her family.