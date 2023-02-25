Photos: Magnitude 7.8 earthquake devastates Turkey and Syria

More than 20,000 people were killed and tens of thousands injured and left homeless in Turkey and Syria after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit early Monday. The destructive quake, which was followed by more than 100 aftershocks, including one of magnitude 7.5 on Monday, caused profound damage in southern Turkey and war-ravaged northern Syria.

The number of dead and injured is expected to rise even as rescue workers make their final push searching through rubble of collapsed buildings, racing against time and cold. Search teams from nearly 30 countries and aid pledges are pouring in, but rescuers are racing against time to pull survivors from the debris before they succumb to cold weather.

Amid great tragedy, a small miracle appeared — in Jinderis, Syria, residents found a crying newborn still connected by the umbilical cord to her mother, who was dead. The baby was the only surviving member of her family.

A weeping man is comforted after the dead body of his father was removed from a destroyed building in Elbistan, Turkey, on Thursday. (Francisco Seco / Associated Press)

A damaged building in Adiyaman, Turkey, on Thursday. (Emrah Gurel / Associated Press)

People walk amid the debris of collapsed buildings in Jinderis, Syria, on Thursday. (Ghaith Alsayed / Associated Press)

Mesut Hancer holds the hand of his 15-year-old daughter Irmak, who died in the earthquake in Kahramanmaras, close to the quake’s epicentre, the day after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country’s southeast, on Tuesday. (Adem Altan / AFP via Getty Images)

A man walks among rubble as he searches for people in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, on Monday. (Khalil Hamra / Associated Press)

A man carries a small body wrapped in a shroud as mourners bury family members killed in Jinderis, Syria, on Tuesday. (Ghaith Alsayed / Associated Press)

Displaced people warm up by a fire amid the rubble of destroyed buildings in Hatay, Turkey, on Wednesday. (Tom Nicholson / For The Times)

A rescuer reacts as he carries a body found in the rubble in Adana, Turkey. (Can Erok / AFP/Getty Images)

A woman weeps amid devastation in the town of Iskenderun in southern Turkey on Tuesday. (Hussein Malla / Associated Press)

Smoke billows from the scene of collapsed buildings in Hatay, Turkey. (Burak Kara/Getty Images)

A man is rescued from under rubble of a collapsed Police Guesthouse building in Hatay, Turkey, on Monday. (Ercin Erturk / Anadolu Agency)

A group of women navigates damaged roads in Fevzipasa, Turkey. (Emin Sansar / Anadolu Agency)

Mehmet Emin Ataoglu is rescued from under the rubble of six-story building in Iskenderun district of Hatay, Turkey, on Monday. (Murat Sengul / Anadolu Agency)

An aerial view of fire in overturned containers following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Hatay, Turkey. (Murat Sengul / Anadolu Agency)

Burial services are held for victims as mass graves are dug on the outskirts of Kahramanmaras, Turkey, on Thursday. (Tom Nicholson / For The Times)

Hulya Irem Ister, 17, is rescued by emergency personnel from under rubble of a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. (Emin Sansar / Anadolu Agency)

An aerial view of debris of collapsed buildings in Hatay, Turkye, on Monday. (Ercin Erturk / Anadolu Agency)

A man walks between damaged buildings while he carries a young child in Besnia, Idlib province, Syria, on Monday. (Ghaith Alsayed/AP)

Civil defense workers and residents on Monday search through the rubble of collapsed buildings in Harem, Syria. Damage was reported across several Turkish provinces, and rescue teams were being sent from around the country. (Ghaith Alsayed / Associated Press)

A man watches his rescuers remove debris from the destroyed building where he was trapped in Hatay, Turkey (Bulent Kilic / AFP/Getty Images)

Men work lifting a large block of rebar concrete slab as they search for people among the debris in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey. (Khalil Hamra / Associated Press)

Women cry as they watch while the emergency teams search for people in the rubble of a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey. (Khalil Hamra / Associated Press)

Civil defense workers and residents search through the rubble of collapsed buildings in Harem near the Turkish border, Idlib province, Syria, on Monday. (Ghaith Alsayed / Associated Press)

Following the magnitide 7.8 earthquake, two injured men and a child receive treatment at the Bab al-Hawa hospital in the rebel-held northern countryside of Syria’s Idlib province on the border with Turkey, early on Monday. (Aaref Watad / AFP via Getty Images)

A woman reacts as rescuers search for survivors through the rubble of collapsed buildings in Adana, Turkey, on Monday after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck the country in the southeast. (Can Erok / AFP via Getty Images)

Members of the Syrian White Helmets carry a young girl from a destroyed building in Harem, Syria, following a magnitude 7.8 earthquake that hit Syria, Turkey and Lebanon. (Anas Alkharboutli / picture-alliance/dpa/ Associated Press)