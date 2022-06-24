HomeTech NewsPhotorealistic open source simulator for autonomous driving

Photorealistic open source simulator for autonomous driving

By Brian Adam
simulador conduccion.jpg
simulador conduccion.jpg
Autonomous car makers rely on very expensive software that performs realistic driving simulations. In this way, Tesla, Waymo and others manage to simulate several months of diverse situations in one day, necessary to train their AI brain so that in reality there are as few accidents as possible.

Now a new simulator is born, but in this case it is open source. It is VISTA 2.0, and it has been created by scientists at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). It is a data-driven simulation engine where vehicles can learn to drive in the real world.

Daniela Rus, MIT professor and director of CSAIL, and lead author of the paper, says VISTA 2.0 is different than existing AV simulators in that it is data-driven, meaning it was built and rendered photorealistically from real world data.

It is thus possible to simulate complex sensors and diverse scenarios using much less data than previous models. You can simulate sensor data from 2D RGB cameras, to 3D lidars with millions of points, or cameras based on irregularly timed events.

In tests you can see how they manage to overtake, follow other cars and give them the pass, all in multi-agent scenarios in photorealistic environments.

These simulators must be able to simulate live video, but also LiDAR data and event cameras, as well as add other cars to model complex driving situations, and they achieve this by generating 3D point clouds from scattered views of the world.

You have the code in this link and the documentation in vista.csail.mit.edu.

