Photographer Creates Under-$15 Lens Using 3D Printer

There are lenses for many thousands of euros on the market, marvels of optics that give meaning to the world of photography, so it is rare to see that someone is able to create lenses for just over 10 euros.

That’s what Felix Steele has done, create a 164mm f/2.5 lens using a 3D , without screws or anything like that.

He used affordable glass to create what he calls “Pixels and Prisms,” with a fully adjustable aperture and focusing mechanism, with no useless fixed tubes like other such projects. On his website they have the instructions to be able to replicate the project.

It is thus a customizable optical system that offers an open source and low-cost alternative thanks to 3D printing, a technology that allows you to put a manual focus mechanism that can be locked in different positions, just like normal lenses do.

He says it’s a viable option for travel, portrait or street photographers, as well as a cost-effective entry point into telephoto photography.

It took him three months to design it, and he has created the proper instructions for anyone to use:

First, balance the lens upright (on its edge) on a table or desk. Then place a light source on the other side of the room and aim it at the lens element. The lens will focus the light on some point above its surface. The exact spot is easily located by moving a sheet of paper to and from the lens: a halo will appear that moves in and out of focus as you move the paper. Finally, mark the sharpest point of focus and measure the distance from the lens element. This is your focal length (although I’d recommend double-checking your calculation).

It is not an easy process, but fans of the world of photography will appreciate it, as they will be able to create their own projects with patience, technique and passion.