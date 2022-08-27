Photo tip: photograph black animals

are a real challenge in front of the camera: dark fur absorbs light, there is no variety in the drawing. But there are solutions.

Black motifs make it difficult for the automatic systems of our cameras. Choosing the correct exposure metering method is already crucial: If you select spot metering, for example, your camera will only measure the exposure at a small point in your subject. If that were a dark dog, the camera would set the exposure on that one. Brighter areas in the image would then be displayed far too brightly. In this case, choose an integral or selective measurement. Other helpers for the right exposure would be: the exposure correction in your camera, a look at the histogram or using a gray card.

lighting conditions

Good light is the be-all and end-all. In cloudy weather, in the evening and with equipment that is not very bright, you will quickly reach your limits. As a result, this means: too dark images, blurred movements or imprecise focus. I recommend that beginners capture movement in sunlight, especially for difficult-to-photograph animals. The low sun in the morning and afternoon is best suited here. Sufficient light is available and good exposure times are possible!





A black dog also looks very beautiful in the shade. I make sure it’s sunny in the background so there’s life and lots of light in the picture. (Image: Nicole Schick)

Outside of the studio, I don’t like to choose dark backgrounds for black animals, and green quickly becomes very gloomy when it’s out of focus. I favor light backgrounds like a blue sky here. A large distance to the background sets the subject free. The low sun also makes the eyes shine, otherwise they are too shady at midday – a big problem, especially with long-haired dogs. If you are more confident, you can of course also approach more difficult lighting situations, for example strong backlight.

Photograph in the shade

Especially motionless animals can also be photographed in the shade with less light. Pay attention to an even lighting atmosphere and a harmonious background. The animal’s eyes should be clearly visible to you, then they will be reproduced in an appealing way in the picture. If you are unsure, have the animal look up slightly.

Too light or too dark

Sometimes we have to make a decision: what area do I expose in a photo of a black dog in the snow? The camera cannot possibly expose everything correctly. It will either eat out the white or the black will be too dark. I prefer the underexposure here. The shadows can be repaired better than overexposed areas. If you’re working with raw files, this gives you extra latitude in post-processing to make improvements. If I photograph a human together with his black animal, then I expose correctly on the biped and lighten the animal a bit later.

If you’ve already delved a little deeper into image processing, then always pay attention to a faithful color reproduction of black. Color casts are often present in the recording, especially blue casts in black. I recommend correcting this using the color correction or saturation in the respective area.



