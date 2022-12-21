Photo of Messi with the World Cup trophy becomes the most liked in Instagram history

The player Lionel Messi posted the photo that became the most liked in the history of Instagram🇧🇷 The record shows the number 10 of Argentina’s national team with the 2022 FIFA World Cup, after the star’s team defeated France in the final of the tournament. Messi’s publication with the Cup cup had more than 64 million likes on Instagram. With that, Lionel debunked the then record that belonged to the profile @world_record_egg, which posted the famous photo of the egg on the social network in 2019.

Messi’s winning the Cup was a subject widely reflected on social networks, as the star has thousands of fans spread around the world for his feats with the ball at his feet, but he was not yet a world champion. - Advertisement - In addition to the record on Instagram, the Argentine player was also linked to an impressive mark on Twitter, as an official FIFA photo with the athlete lifting the competition cup took a few minutes to reach 100,000 likes.

In the record-breaking publication, Messi reported that he dreamed a lot about that moment and took the opportunity to thank his family, all those who supported him and also those who believed in the Argentine national team, which is now a three-time world champion. It is worth mentioning that, recently, another star of world football, the Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo became the 1st person to reach 500 million followers on Instagram🇧🇷 Sport names have stood out on the social network.