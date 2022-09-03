Photo industry exhibition: overexploitation of nature and environmental pollution

Photos not only draw attention to pollution and overexploitation, they are also part of it. The Museum für Kunst & Gewerbe shows this in an .

- Advertisement -

It is clear that photos can be used to draw attention to pollution and the overexploitation of : who does not know the pictures of children working on garbage dumps in Bangladesh, who has never seen photos of fallow land in the Amazon region, who would not know anything about the mines and theirs horrible working conditions in Africa and elsewhere?! Photo reports make such grievances known, if they go well they can stimulate a social debate and in the best case even give the impetus to improve the situation.

- Advertisement -

But the dialectic of photography lies in the fact that the photo itself contributes to the overexploitation of nature and to environmental pollution. In the 19th century she needed salt and copper. In the late 20th century it was the main buyer of silver – “What we found in our research was that the photographic industry, at its peak in the late 20th century, was over half […] of global silver production,” said curator Boaz Levin. And now, with smartphones and digital photography, it needs rare earths like cobalt, coltan, and europium, and storing and sharing photos in the cloud produces a lot of CO₂.

Central raw materials in the context of photography

How and to what extent this happens is shown by the Museum für Kunst & Gewerbe Hamburg in its remarkable exhibition “Mining Photography. The ecological footprint of image production” until the end of October. The exhibition tells the story of photography as a story of industrial production. It shows the material history of key raw materials in the context of photography as well as the connection with the history of mining and disposal of the raw materials and with climate change.

Many events in the history of capitalism, ecology and photography run parallel to each other, and photography is intertwined with industrialization. For example, in the mid-19th century, William Henry Fox Talbot published what was probably the first commercial book with photo illustrations, “Nature’s Drawing Pen”, and at the same time he registered five patents for engines. “Industrialization and Photography […] are closely intertwined, and one could even call photography a product of industrialization, but I think it might even be more accurate to call it co-constitutive, in the sense that it’s difficult to conceive of industrialization or that what we describe in our catalog introduction as the ‘Capitaloscene’ – a geological age produced by capitalist production – without introducing photography,” says Boaz Levin.

mining and processing of silver

- Advertisement -

These connections can be seen most vividly with silver and gelatine. Silver is the most important raw material in the photographic industry. A negative film consists of a transparent base layer, and silver halide, usually AgBr (silver bromide), is coated on this in a gelatine layer. When exposed to light, the bromide ions oxidize to bromine and release electrons. Silver ions absorb these electrons. In the process, bromine is formed and bound in the gelatin, and white silver bromide becomes black silver, and this is how the image is formed. (However, it only becomes visible during development.)

A photo from the exhibit shows a security guard in Kodak’s vault. Two lightbulbs hang from the ceiling above him. Behind him lie huge stacks of silver bars and one worker hands another a single bar to stack. Kodak was the largest photo producer in the 20th century and needed more and more silver, also because more and more people were taking photos. But the mining and processing of silver harms the environment.





This was the original and depressing ending of Soul, the hit Disney Pixar movie Silver bars in Kodak’s vault, 1945 (Image: From MK&G Kodak Historical Collection #003, Rare Books, Special Collections, and Preservation, University of Rochester, Rochester, NY, Used with permission from Eastman Kodak Company)

Manufacture of gelatin and gelatin silver paper

Using an electron microscope, the artist Simon Starling picked out two silver particles from a historical photograph and created a three-dimensional enlargement on a scale of 1:1,000,000: taller than a man sculptures made of stainless steel and stereophotography. The photo and the sculptures created from it also look at the system of global production, namely depicting Chinese migrant workers who were brought into a shoe factory in Massachusetts to break a scab in 1870, and the sculptures in turn were made in China.

Gelatine is also extremely important in photography as a carrier substance for the silver on the photo paper. Gelatine is made from bones, and the exhibition has some pretty awful photos of it; one shows six horses’ hooves with bloody bones: a photo by Madame d’Ora (1881-1963) from her “Slaughterhouse Series” from 1956/57, a photographic study of two Parisian slaughterhouses. There animals were actually killed on the assembly line. This only became possible with industrialization and this is behind the production of gelatine and gelatine silver paper, which was used for photo prints.

Recommended Editorial Content With your consent, an external YouTube video (Google Ireland Limited) will be loaded here.

Always load YouTube video

Load YouTube video now I consent to external content being displayed to me. This allows personal data to be transmitted to third-party platforms (Google Ireland Limited). Read more about our privacy policy. Mining Photography. The ecological footprint of image production How to search for songs on Google using only voice or whistles

The exhibition shows a whole series of such self-reflective works, which is their particular strength. It is divided into “Chapters”, namely “Copper”, “Coal and Bitumen: the Fossil Fuels and Moorland”, “Silver”, “Paper and its Coating: Cotton, Pulp, Gelatine and Celluloid” and “Rare Earths, Metals, energy and waste”. She looks at the entanglement of photography and industrialization through these particularly important materials. She provides information on each material through an interview – with a chemist, an activist, a mineralogist, a materials scientist and a biologist. In addition, it exhibits historical objects such as photos of the safe at Kodak and the slaughterhouse as well as contemporary works such as the sculptures by Simon Starling.

Export of environmental damage and health risks

And the photo industry today? Pictures on the smartphone, in the cloud, seem immaterial, but according to the exhibition organizers, over a trillion pictures were produced in 2021, more than 90 percent with the smartphone. But there is very little that is immaterial: Up to 75 elements can be installed for a single smartphone, many of which are considered conflict materials. And in the end there is a lot of electronic waste, 54 million tons in 2019 alone.

Incidentally, the highest per capita share is caused by Northern Europe and mostly exported to countries with a low income structure and as a result environmental damage and increased health risks.

The book accompanying the exhibition costs 36 euros.



(bme)

