Phones in which WhatsApp stops working in 2022

If you’ve started the New Year 2022 by staying without being able to use WhatsApp on your mobile phonePerhaps it is because your device is one of those that no longer has compatibility with the Meta instant messaging application.

WhatsApp no ​​longer works on mobiles with Android 4.1 or lower, or on iOS 9 or lower mobiles

More than 2,000 million people around the world use WhatsApp, and the application is usually updated to add new functions -such as messages that destroy themselves- and that means that they require terminals and operating systems every time. more sophisticated to function.

That is why WhatsApp is no longer available on some mobile phones from 2022, since they are devices that could not work well with the latest updates to the application to improve the service and add functions.

These are the old models of smartphones that are now out of date and will not be able to continue using the WhatsApp service:

-Android phones that stop having WhatsApp in 2022

As a general rule, all mobile phones with Android operating system version 4.1 or lower, will no longer be able to use WhatsApp as of January 1, 2022. These are the main models:

Archos 53 Platinum

HTC Desire 500

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy s3 Mini

Caterpillar Cat B15

Sony Xperia M

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Huawei Ascend G740

ZTE Grand S Flex

Lenovo A820

Huawei Ascend Mate

ZTE V956 – UMi X2

Huawei Ascend D2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Faea F1

THL W8

ZTE Grand X Quad v987

ZTE Grand Memo

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

-Iphone phones that stop having WhatsApp in 2022

Those phones that have an operating system iOS 9 and lower can no longer use the messaging application. They are the following devices:

iPhone SE

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

If your mobile stops having WhatsApp, you will have to change devices to continue using the instant messaging app.

