Phones in which WhatsApp stops working in 2022

If you’ve started the New Year 2022 by staying without being able to use WhatsApp on your mobile phonePerhaps it is because your device is one of those that no longer has compatibility with the Meta instant messaging application.
WhatsApp no longer works on mobiles with Android 4.1 or lower, or on iOS 9 or lower mobiles
More than 2,000 million people around the world use WhatsApp, and the application is usually updated to add new functions -such as messages that destroy themselves- and that means that they require terminals and operating systems every time. more sophisticated to function.
That is why WhatsApp is no longer available on some mobile phones from 2022, since they are devices that could not work well with the latest updates to the application to improve the service and add functions.
These are the old models of smartphones that are now out of date and will not be able to continue using the WhatsApp service:
-Android phones that stop having WhatsApp in 2022
As a general rule, all mobile phones with Android operating system version 4.1 or lower, will no longer be able to use WhatsApp as of January 1, 2022. These are the main models:
Archos 53 Platinum
HTC Desire 500
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
Samsung Galaxy Trend II
Samsung Galaxy s3 Mini
Caterpillar Cat B15
Sony Xperia M
Wiko Cink Five
Wiko Darknight
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
Huawei Ascend G740
ZTE Grand S Flex
Lenovo A820
Huawei Ascend Mate
ZTE V956 – UMi X2
Huawei Ascend D2
Samsung Galaxy Core
Faea F1
THL W8
ZTE Grand X Quad v987
ZTE Grand Memo
Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
-Iphone phones that stop having WhatsApp in 2022
Those phones that have an operating system iOS 9 and lower can no longer use the messaging application. They are the following devices:
iPhone SE
iPhone 6S
iPhone 6S Plus
If your mobile stops having WhatsApp, you will have to change devices to continue using the instant messaging app.
