Phone with the best camera to buy | TudoCelular Guide

The highlight of each mobile

Samsung Galaxy A13 — Option for those who want to spend little Samsung Galaxy A23 — Main with stabilization and interesting price Motorola Moto G60 — Good photos anytime really 9 — Crisp photos with tailored contrast Samsung Galaxy A33 — Accurately captures details and knows how to competently compensate for noise Samsung Galaxy S21 FE — Balanced set to deliver sharp photos little F4 — Good color balance and decent zoom Xiaomi 11T Pro — Good for macro and a main that hits detail, dynamic range and contrast Apple i 13 Pro Max — most efficient camcorder Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra — The best for photos

Looking for the phone with the best camera? There were so many releases in 2020 that it’s hard to choose which one to buy. For that, TechSmart will help you by listing the best that passed through our hands, ranging from the basics to the most advanced. In this we only consider the rear set of cameras. If you’re looking for a phone just for selfies, there’s another guide that you can check out below. It is good to remember that the quality of the footage is also taken into account and not just the potential of the cell phone to record good photos. We only list phones that we have tested in all kinds of light conditions to see the quality of their cameras. The most important ones even participated in comparisons with the right to vote by the public and some of them are present in this guide.

- Advertisement - The models will be sorted from cheapest to most expensive and not necessarily from best to worst. We chose the one that delivers the most balanced experience for photos and videos, but we also have nine alternative options if you don’t like our nominee or are looking for a more affordable option. Models that are not found on the national market will have links to TechSmart’s partner stores, for those who prefer to import. 5 free Android games to train your brain

BEST PHONE

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Galaxy S22 Ultra participated in a camera clash against the S20 Ultra, iPhone 13 Pro Max, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Galaxy Z Fold 3, winning them all when we talk about a device with a focus on photography, merit of the improvements in camera with each system update implemented by Samsung. The Galaxy S22 Ultra was able to record richly detailed photos with vibrant colors, efficient HDR, has a powerful zoom, records 8K videos, has great stabilization, agile focus and captures clean and detailed audio. With all that, he ends up being our choice.

Full Review of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

OTHER OPTIONS

Samsung Galaxy A13

- Advertisement - If you are looking for a device that delivers good camera results without spending a lot, the most suitable option is the Samsung Galaxy A13. It brings a main camera captures great photos for a device of this size, which shows that the sensor change was a wise choice for Samsung. We don’t always have colors faithful to reality, but it’s far from that exaggerated and artificial saturation of the old Korean models.

Samsung Galaxy A13 full review

Samsung Galaxy A23

A little more advanced than the previous device, the Samsung Galaxy A23 has the same set of the simpler brother but delivers the important differential of bringing the stabilization offer in its main camera, keeping the same kit that combines the 50 MP camera with an ultra-wide 5 MP and two additional 2 MP for macro and blur. The main sensor records good photos with a level of detail within the expected for the category and colors a little too saturated, but anyone who is a fan of the Galaxy line is already used to it. In very bright places you will see little noise in the photos, with the exception of shadows that tend to lose detail with distance.

Samsung Galaxy A23 full review

Motorola Moto G60

- Advertisement - Able to record good photos both day and night, the Motorola Moto G60 has a 108 MP sensor with Ultra Pixel technology that combines nine pixels in one for greater light sensitivity, which ended up resulting in a good use for capturing images. with your main camera. In addition, we have a decent result on the rear camera (although it can be wrong sometimes) and a macro that pleases for delivering a good level of detail.

Motorola Moto G60 full review

really 9

Also betting on a 108 MP sensor, the realme 9 showed competence when we talk about photos by registering clear photos, with wide dynamic range and contrast in measure, in addition to betting on cold tones, something that is remarkable when capturing images with shades of white. Among the highlights for the realme 9, it is worth mentioning the competence in capturing photos with 3x zoom (digital, taking advantage of the potential of the 108 MP camera) and the ultra-wide that records good photos (despite weighing the hand on the contrast and slipping in shadow details).

Realme 9 full review

Samsung Galaxy A33

Also part of Samsung’s intermediate line, the Galaxy A33 does well in photos and despite exaggerating a little in saturation, it manages to capture many details of the scenarios, brings balanced white tone and contrast without exaggeration. It also manages to reduce noise well, but this ends up interfering with photos in places with a lot of vegetation. iPhone: guide to activate the new response in the keyboard of iOS 16 Its set is very close to the previous generation but brings as a differential the possibility of 4K recordings on the front and also the welcome inclusion of optical stabilization.

Samsung Galaxy A33 full review

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

With an interesting set and seeking to maintain the success of the previous generation, the Galaxy S21 FE arrived in Europe bringing a set aligned with the main line (that is, with the Exynos 2100) and the cameras bring configurations close to the main line, thus opening the opportunity to having a device with main line features without paying a lot for it. Overall, the Galaxy S21 FE does not disappoint when shooting, recording sharp photos, with little noise, close to reality colors and high contrast without exaggeration, zoom that captures sharper images with better contrast and night photos that bring good sharpness.

Full review of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

little F4

The main camera takes good pictures. The F4 hits the colors with a tone close to reality, does not present exaggerated smoothing on the edges as is common in Xiaomi devices and the contrast and dynamic range are within expectations. Not least, the Poco F4 delivers good results in zoom (even though it doesn’t have a dedicated optical zoom camera), blur that was interesting (despite frequent errors) and the camcorder is capable of capturing in 4K at 60 fps.

Full review of Poco F4

Xiaomi 11T Pro

If you prefer Xiaomi devices, the bet here is the Xiaomi 11T Pro, which is part of the group of devices that have a 108 MP sensor on board, being an ISOCELL signed by Samsung. Overall, the 11T Pro records good photos for the category. There’s a lot of detail, the dynamic range is precise, the contrast just right, but the colors come out more saturated than expected. A detail that we noticed is that the sharpness is not always constant and in some scenarios we have slightly blurred photos. This issue can be resolved by shooting at the maximum resolution of 108 MP. In addition, we have good results when it comes to macro, being possible to get close to small details.

Xiaomi 11T Pro full review

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Direct rival of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the iPhone 13 Pro Max was also well evaluated in our blind comparison and was very close to the South Korean forward in general, dividing the head of the table with emphasis on the video capture part. The set itself is very similar to the iPhone 13 Pro and, in general, pleased to deliver more natural tones, 3x optical zoom and an ultra-wide with autofocus, in addition to being able to get closer for macro captures without having to worry about the distance.