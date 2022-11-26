Philips launches professional monitor with 27-inch Mini LED screen, 4K and HDR; see the price

Philips launched this Friday (25) its new monitor focused on professional applications. The model is identified as “27B1U7903” and features high resolution with excellent color fidelity — indispensable features for the creative branch. The monitor is equipped with a large 27-inch IPS display with 4K resolution and a standard refresh rate of 60 Hz. The highlight of the panel is the Mini LED technology, which ensures up to 1300:1 contrast and peak brightness of 1400 nits with HDR content. The display covers 97.2% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 99.2% of Adobe RGB.

Its screen is relatively slow — 4 milliseconds of GtG response — so it’s not suitable for gaming. Instead, the model offers 2,304 dimming zones to ensure black details are of optimal depth for creating visual art, promotional videos, and other graphic content. The Philips 27B1U7903 has a DisplayPort 1.4 port and two HDMI 2.0 ports, plus a Thunderbolt 4 port with 90 watts of power for charging a smartphone, headphones or any other compatible device. There are also four USB-A 3.2 ports, a P2 headphone jack, and a 1Gbps Ethernet port.

With onboard audio, the monitor has a double set of stereo speakers with a power of 3 watts. SmartControl is your built-in software that allows automatic screen calibration for different types of jobs.

price and availability

The Philips 27B1U7903 is now available on the European market with MSRP of £1,199 (approximately R$7,769)🇧🇷 For now, there is no forecast for release in other countries.

Deals on monitors with 4K screen