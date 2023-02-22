5G News
Philips launches Evnia gaming monitor with 4K OLED image and 138 Hz rate

By Abraham
Philips launches Evnia gaming monitor with 4K OLED image and 138 Hz rate
The most advanced of the quartet presented in October 2022, the Evnia 42M2N8900 gamer monitor began to be sold by Philips this week. It seeks to deliver size, quality and fluidity in a single piece of equipment.

The product delivers a 41.5-inch OLED screen. The monitor still has a 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels) and a refresh rate of 138 Hz, to explore the fluidity possible in games.

The maximum frequency is only possible via the DisplayPort connection. Via HDMI 2.1, the Evnia 42M2N8900 peaks at 4K and 120 Hz. This model also covers 93.6% of the AdobeRGB color gamut, in addition to 1,500,000:1 contrast and Delta E<2 standard in the sRGB standard.

The panel has a brightness level capable of reaching 450 nits, in addition to a response time of 0.1 ms. That is, even in the most demanding games, it should not disappoint in terms of latency. Support for HDR10 technology still appears. It has the 100 x 100 mm VESA mounting pattern and an adjustable stand, as well as 10W speakers.

Philips has inserted three-sided Ambiglow lights, two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 and one USB-C – supporting data, video and power delivery (90W). There’s also a USB-A 3.2, a USB-B and four more basic USB-A.

price and availability

The new Philips Evnia 42M2N8900 monitor can be ordered in Europe at a suggested retail price of 1,849 euros. There is still no prediction of arrival in other markets, such as Europe.

So, did you like the latest Philips gaming monitor? Leave your opinion in the comments below.

