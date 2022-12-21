Philips Hue app gets natural lighting option in new update

The application Philips Hue started getting the scenes”natural light” recently. At least, that’s what some Reddit users have reported on the platform. According to them, the new option arrived with an update that appeared in the Android and iOS versions of the brand’s app. With this, people who have compatible devices can select lighting modes that change according to the time of day. This is based on how the body reacts to different color temperatures. For example, cooler tones make individuals more active while warmer colors tend to help with rest and sleep.

This initiative is nothing new on the part of Philips, which has the habit of bringing new color schemes and scenes to its application. In this way, those who own smart light bulbs from the manufacturer can make use of these features, in addition to having access to exclusive functions. - Advertisement - According to reports from users who are seeing the option “natural light“, the application that the application provides shows that it is possible to choose how many times the lighting will change tone. Thus, the light tones of the devices change naturally over time. Or, at least that’s how it should work in theory.





In practice, it seems that the pitch change doesn’t seem to occur that way and the abrupt change doesn’t seem to have pleased many people. So far, the update with the novelty is not yet available for all countries, with the United States being one of the few that has the option available to activate it. Recently, one of the novelties linked to Philips Hue was the launch of a line of Christmas tree lights.

