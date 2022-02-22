Philips expands its family of Momentum 3000 monitors

Philips Momentum 3000 is one of the Dutch specialist’s monitor lines. It is focused on the execution of video games and the manufacturer has expanded it with three new models: 27M1N3200VA, 27M1N3200VS and 27M1N3200ZA.

The three have common characteristics, such as their size of 27 inches diagonal, a native Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels) and WLED backlighting. The highlight when thinking about games is its 165Hz refresh rateits response time of 1 millisecond and support for Adaptive Sync image synchronization technology that enables them to work with any graphics card.

Other common elements of these new monitors are two HDMI 2.0 ports, one Display Port 1.2 porta 3.5mm audio jack, and a pair of 5W built-in speakers. They feature a VESA mount bracket (100 x 100mm) and a Kensington lock slot.

They all cover the NTSC and sRGB color spaces, while offering approximately 90% AdobeRGB color space coverage. Its viewing angles are adequate, 178 degrees vertically and horizontally.

The differences between them come from the type of panel and the ergonomic capacity of its base. Models 27M1N3200VA and 27M1N3200VS use a panel with technology GOESwhile the 27M1N3200ZA employs a display IPS. Its typical brightness is 250 nits and its contrast ratio is 3000:1. The 27M1N3200VS has a fixed mount, while the other two allow for height, pivot, tilt, and swivel adjustments.

Philips Momentum 3000, models and prices

Philips 27M1N3200VA is priced at 279 euros.

Philips 27M1N3200VS is the cheapest and costs 269 euros.

Philips 27M1N3200ZA is the most advanced with its IPS panel and is priced at 309 euros.

Good monitors new from Philips. They aren’t quite as high-end as the high-end AOC AGON PRO AG254FG type we reviewed last week, but they cost a third of the same and are suitable for gaming as well as general computing use. In any case, the offer is vast. If you need it, you can review our Guide of monitors.