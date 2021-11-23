Phil Spencer thinks NFTs could be “speculation and experimentation”

Non-fungible tokens, better known as NFThave been one of the hottest topics lately, with numerous groups presenting arguments for and against for expanding their presence in different markets. Now, in an interview with Axios, Phil Spencer has delved into his thoughts on the matter.

And it is that the CEO of Xbox assures that, as we already are looking with the case of some streamers, it is very likely that NFTs will also end up reaching other segments such as video games. Something about what while Spencer himself is not very supportive, Explain:

«What I would say today about NFTs is that I think there is a lot of speculation and experimentation, and that some of the creatives I see seem more speculation than entertainment […] I don’t think all NFT games need to be speculation. I think we are in that group of people who are discovering it. Anything that we look at in our store and think of as speculation would be something that, you know, we would take action on. We don’t want that kind of content on Xbox«, Shared Spencer.

However, although Spencer’s opinion is postulated as the opposite, it is important to note that it focuses on the current state of NFTs in games, suggesting that after greater regulation or control of them we could end up seeing Microsoft enter this area. In fact, this It is not the only company in the sector that has applied with respect to NFTsWhile Valve seems to share a similar mindset to Microsoft’s, with the recent ban on all blockchain-based games on Steam.

Meanwhile, others such as Ubisoft, Electronic Arts or Epic Games are in favor of experimenting with them, and we have even seen other attempts such as Discord, frustrated in this case by the great rejection of the community. So it remains to be seen how the plans of the aforementioned companies will materialize and evolve in this particular domain over time.