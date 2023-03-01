Phil Spencer Says Xbox Will Still Exist Even If Activision Blizzard Merger Doesn’t Happen

While that doesn’t happen, we have a series of detailed investigations by the regulatory bodies going on, which can lead to the deal being approved with concessions (such as the Call of Duty franchise being sold to another company) or blocked entirely.

The video game industry has been waiting for some time for the result of the attempted merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard, which could change the fate of Xbox forever and even make the company surpass Sony’s position in the industry.

This is an important acquisition for us. It’s not a pillar for the long term – Xbox will exist if this deal doesn’t go through.

In a recent interview with The Times, Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, spoke about the process of trying to get the deal approved and how it impacts the future of Xbox.

Spencer makes it clear that despite Microsoft’s efforts to get approval, it doesn’t mean the end of Xbox if they don’t get approval.

Regardless of the executive’s words, some video game industry analysts believe that Microsoft May End Up Divesting The Xbox Division Completely in case the merger with Activision Blizzard does not happen. VGC journalist Andy Robinson commented on the matter on his Twitter (through this link).

Although the Xbox division has gained more and more space in recent years, thanks to the launch of services such as Game Pass and Xbox Cloud, the brand still cannot sell as many consoles as rival PlayStation, in addition to the fact that Game Pass does not has managed to hit its subscriber targets, which could mean the division hasn’t been profitable enough for Microsoft.

For now, we’ll have to wait for the end of regulatory review to find out the fate of Xbox, but do you think Microsoft can really get rid of it?