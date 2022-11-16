Phil Spencer says the Xbox division is at risk if it doesn’t take off on mobile

It’s no secret that Microsoft is doing everything it can to get approval to buy Activision Blizzard, a deal that has encountered multiple legislative hurdles in regions like the UK. Although the Redmond giant is trying to convey the image that it is not a risk to the market and that it has been going through many difficulties, in addition to reinforcing that it does not intend to close the Call of Duty franchise in its ecosystem, the need to want to grow in the market mobile seems to be the main point for this new acquisition.

In a recent interview, Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft’s video games division, said Xbox will struggle to continue as a global business if the company doesn’t establish itself in the mobile market. - Advertisement - While the company’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard is often framed as the Xbox maker looking to buy Call of Duty, Spencer reiterated earlier claims that the $68.7 billion deal is primarily driven by mobile gaming ambitions. from Microsoft. Spencer, asked about a recent comment Microsoft made to a regulator about being a poor competitor on PC and mobile, said: “I don’t think anyone needs that quote from us to understand how irrelevant we are on mobile. Anyone who picks up a cell phone and decides to play would see this for themselves.

And also on PC, our trials and tribulations over the last five, six years in PC gaming are well documented, and we’re continuing to work on that, and I love the work that the Xbox apps team has been doing and our PC studio is doing a great job. work on PC but it takes time. In terms of Activision’s opportunity, and I keep saying this over and over again, and it’s true, it definitely starts with the view that people want to play games on every device they own and in a funny way, the smallest screen we play games on is actually , the biggest screen when you think of the mobile installed base. This is just a place where if we don’t gain relevance as a gaming brand – we’re not alone in this – over time the business becomes unsustainable for any of us. If we can’t find customers on mobile, on whatever screen someone wants to play games, you’re really going to be segmented into a part of the video game niche where running a global business becomes very challenging.

Bearing in mind that Microsoft has invested heavily in its cloud gaming platform, which has as one of its main focuses the ability to play on different types of devices, including cell phones, Spencer’s speech certainly makes sense. Ultimately, the Activision acquisition boils down to an attempt to flesh out Microsoft’s catalog of services and boost its market share on other platforms. It is worth remembering that Sony has also made it clear that it wants to expand its games division not only for the PC but also for cell phones. As a percentage of the overall gaming business, the console business is going down, because the overall business is growing and the console remains relatively stable as a business, same thing with the PC. And then when you look at the biggest game companies, Tencent being the biggest game company in the world, a lot of their revenue comes from mobile devices, and then they put the commercial success that they’ve achieved through the work that they’ve done into the market acquiring other studios at a very fast pace.

- Advertisement - Activision Blizzard said last week that its monthly active user base totaled 368 million in the quarter ended September 2022. Candy Crush maker King accounted for 240 million players, World of Warcraft and Diablo studio Blizzard , for 31 million, and Call of Duty publisher Activision for 97 million. King has more players than the other divisions of Activision Blizzard combined, and it also generates more revenue. In view of Spencer’s lines, it is clear that a large part of Microsoft’s interest in the acquisition is Activision Blizzard’s mobile games division, which would certainly help the Redmond giant to boost its business in this market segment. Remember that Activision Blizzard also owns other extremely profitable mobile franchises, such as Warzone Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile and Diablo Immortal.

This puts a lot of us who are perhaps traditionally biased towards one screen and one device, in a position of, OK, if you play this for 10 years, if the console itself doesn’t grow and the PC grows in certain years and not in [outros] years, and mobile continues to grow, how do you continue to run the business and stay competitive with others out there acquiring talent, building new business models, new distribution, building new franchises? It’s critical that if you’re trying to run a video game business on a global scale, you find your customers where they want to play, and increasingly, mobile is where people want to play.

- Advertisement - We still don’t know if the company’s statements and documents submitted will be enough to convince regulatory bodies to approve the acquisition, but with everything you’ve seen so far, Do you think Microsoft should really be the new owner of Acitivision Blizzard?

!