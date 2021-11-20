Phil Spencer considers Xbox’s relationship with Activision Blizzard after harassment scandals

With a demand that already adds up Over 900 Activision Blizzard Employees and Contractors in Petition to Demand Kotick’s Removal, Just yesterday we saw how Jyn Ryan, CEO of PlayStaiton, was positioned against the current way of the company, a position to which Today Phil Spencer, CEO of Xbox, joins.

However, on this occasion it seems that Spencer is going a bit beyond mere criticism, having leaked an alleged conversation in which he would have informed his employees, via email, that Xbox is «evaluating all aspects of our relationship with Activision Blizzard and making ongoing proactive adjustments«, as a direct response to the knowledge and concealment of Bobby Kotick in the face of internal sexual harassment scandals at his company.

In the same way that we mentioned in the case of Sony, Microsoft’s games division is undoubtedly a great weight added to the balance, being another of the most important commercial partners of Activision Blizzard. Even so, these have not been the only ones who have positioned themselves in favor of the employees and the complete purge of the company.

Previously, we saw how Jen Oneal, the first woman at the helm of Blizzard, resigned her newly awarded. Now, a group of shareholders has also urged the board to remove Kotick, in addition to proposing that the two directors with the longest service on the board retire before the end of the year, in this case although not because of their relationship with the scandals, looking for a new renewal of the current squad to strengthen your stance against bullying.

On the other hand, we are also seeing how some international media are also joining this initiative, having already expressed Polygon and Eurogamer your support for Kotick’s resignation.

So, it seems that Activision Blizzard finally begins to offer some new statements, sharing a company spokesperson with Engadget that from the company «We respect all feedback from our valued partners and continue to interact with them […] We have detailed important changes that we have implemented in recent weeks and will continue to do so. We are committed to working to ensure that our culture and workplace are safe, diverse and inclusive. We know it will take time, but it won’t stop until we have the best workplace for our team«.

However, it seems that the company wants to continue maintaining your continued support of Kotick’s leadership, avoiding any direct allusion to the CEO whenever they talk about changes.