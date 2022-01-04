Phil Lynott remembered with touching tributes on 36th anniversary of his death

Today marks the 36th anniversary of the death of Phil Lynott.

And many people are marking the occasion with their own tributes online.

Lynott was Ireland’s first true rock star as he lead the iconic Irish band, Thin Lizzy, through the 70s and 80s.

The documentary, “Phil Lynott: Songs For While I’m Away” recently aired on RTE One, on what would have been Phil’s 72nd Birthday, August 20.

The documentary explores the entirety of Lynott’s life, from his birth and childhood to the explosive success of Thin Lizzy, up to the singer’s personal struggles and tragic death at the age of 36.

Phil passed away in Salisbury on January 4, 1986 after being diagnosed with septicaemia, which led to him contracting pneumonia and heart failure which ultimately caused his death.

He’s buried in St Fintans Cemetery in Sutton, Co Dublin.

To mark the anniversary, a number of people took to Twitter to remember Phil – here are some of the best memories we’ve seen:

