Phaser at anniversary: ​​Heise plays “Star Trek: 25th Anniversary” (1992) Live

The 30th birthday of the 25th is pending. Confusing? Our live stream explains it live at from 6 p.m.

Star Trek fans don’t have it easy. Many are disappointed by the modern series infusions “Picard” or “Discovery”. So why not delve into the Star Trek series, which is actually not a series at all, but a video game?

We are completely convinced of “Star Trek: 25th Anniversary”, which inspired players and players in 1992 with pixel charm, point-& click puzzles and real enterprise atmosphere. The conclusion 30 years ago was often: “This is just as good as the series!”

8 episodes

The Adventures of McCoy, Kirk. Spock and Co are divided into episodes. Each episode tells the story of a different mission. An extended plot stretches through to the sequel “Star Trek: Judgment Rites” (1993).

We want to celebrate the adventure’s 30th birthday with an episode voonze . Heise video journalist Michael Wieczorek will serve the adventure, but everyone is invited to join in the puzzles and give tips. The missions in space are tough and as usual in the nineties, there are even deadly endings for our heroes. Any help is worth its weight in gold. Backseat gaming (helping and hinting from chat) is strongly encouraged so we can see as much of the title as possible.

“Star Trek: 25th Anniversary” was way ahead of its time when it came to possible solutions. Missions could be solved in several ways. Often it was, for example, with a brutal Kirk’s way or a somewhat more logical solution a la Spock.

The live stream starts at 6 p.m. and can be viewed via the video embedded above on YouTube or via Twitch.

Always live

“voonze plays” is the live stream format for PC and video games on voonze online. Michael Wieczorek (@avavii) is dedicated to either the latest new releases, major updates for important games, or retro classics that might be celebrating their birthday.

This invitation link takes you to the voonze online discord server. Current events from the IT world are discussed there and decisions are made about upcoming games and “voonze plays” streams.



(how)

