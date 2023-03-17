Phantom Waves: the series of images in which digital photography and mathematics intersect

George Legrady, distinguished professor of technology and media art, found an equation in 1986 that has captured his imagination time and again ever since. This is the Scientific American algorithm that uses frequency modulation and which, for Legrady, is an aesthetic device.

In 2021, Legrady has returned to this equation to create “Phantom Waves,” a series of images exploring the intersection of digital photography and mathematics, currently available in an exhibition at the California Nanosystems Institute.

Digital photography as a sequence of numbers that can be manipulated mathematically

When a photo is digitized, it is no longer really a photo, but a string of numbers. Digitality allows data to be moved from one domain to another, allowing data to be turned into a sound or an image because it is just numbers. Legrady uses the 1986 equation along with custom software to capture in still images oscillations of various frequencies that modulate each other, creating complex patterns.

The algorithm works by creating frequency modulation: a sine wave with one value is sent from left to right, and at the same time another sine wave with a different frequency value is sent from top to bottom. The two waves intersect at every pixel, creating numerical values ​​that result in harmonics many times outside the color range 0 to 255, from black to white. Legrady explains that later “recycle out-of-bounds values ​​to get different results”. Patterns emerge via ghost frequencies generated when the signal goes beyond the tonal range of individual pixels.

The generative art project “Phantom Waves”

The “Phantom Waves” series is a generative art project, an iterative collaboration between humans and software where the artist selects numerical parameters by which the software generates tonal values ​​for each pixel within the two-dimensional image space. Legrady was inspired by the electronic music compositions of Iannis Xenakis and other composers of the 20th century. “Ghost wave” images are visual expressions that result from adjusting oscillating frequencies applied to pixels within a two-dimensional matrix space. The goal, Legrady explains, was “arriving at images that could not have been made without computation and mathematical modeling”.

With digital technology, photography is totally manipulated and processed. Legrady’s recent work was inspired by experimentation he conducted in his spare time during the covid-19 lockdowns. Additionally, between 2000 and 2016, Legrady worked with collaborators on complex data collection and analysis. During the quarantine.

Regarding his creative process, Legrady commented that he works in collaboration with the software, adjusting the numerical parameters to generate visually interesting results. He also pointed out that his process is iterative and that he experiments with different settings until he achieves the desired effect.

Legrady’s work has been recognized and exhibited around the world, including at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Center Georges Pompidou in Paris, and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles. In addition, he has been awarded several prizes and recognitions, such as the Guggenheim Scholarship and the Leonardo Prize.