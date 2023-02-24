PGA Tour live stream: Watch the Honda Classic for FREE

For PGA tour fans the Honda Classic is a can’t-miss event. It’s a four-round event that teed off yesterday and culminates with the final round on Sunday, February 26. The television broadcast is being handled by NBC, which has spread coverage across both NBC and Golf Channel. This makes it a little trickier to track down how to watch the Honda Classic live stream online, but we’ve done the heavy lifting for you, and have even tracked down a couple of ways to watch for free.

Watch the PGA Tour Honda Classic live stream on Sling TV

Coverage of the first two days of the Honda Classic will be handled by Golf Channel, which you can access through Sling TV as an add-on to a base subscription. Sling is a good service for sports lovers in general, as base subscriptions will get you access to channels like ESPN, ESPN2, TNT and FS1. You’ll also be able to get access to NBC through Sling TV, which picks up coverage beginning with Round 3 on Saturday. Sling TV is still an affordable option for watching the Honda Classic, as the base subscription plans are just $40 per month and the Sports Extra add-on, which will get you access to Golf Channel, is an additional $11 per month.

Watch the PGA Tour Honda Classic live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is another live TV streaming service that offers access to coverage of the Honda Classic. The event is accessible through FuboTV by way of both NBC and Golf Channel, the two networks carrying the event’s TV broadcast. In addition to full coverage of the Honda Classic, a FuboTV subscription gets you access to dozens of sports channels. These include ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, MLB Network, NFL Network, and even several original Fubo Sports channels. A FuboTV subscription starts at $75 per month, and a FuboTV free trial is also available, which will allow you to spend the next seven days exploring what the streaming TV service has to offer at zero cost. You can also take advantage of it to watch the Honda Classic live stream for free.

Watch the PGA Tour Honda Classic live stream on Peacock TV

NBC is using its streaming service, Peacock TV, to offer full online access to the Honda Classic. Peacock will be covering all four days of the event, simulcasting the coverage you would see if you were watching the Honda Classic on NBC or Golf Channel. Peacock is a great place to catch live sports in general, including other PGA Tour events, Sunday Night Football, and Premier League soccer, making its $5 per month subscription worth every penny for sports lovers.

Watch the PGA Tour Honda Classic live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Among the channels offered with a Hulu with Live TV subscription are both NBC and Golf Channel, which means you can get access to full coverage of the Honda Classic with a Hulu with Live TV subscription. This is also a great streaming platform for sports lover, as its list of channel offerings is long, and it’s one of the few online streaming TV services that nearly replicates the experience of having a cable subscription. There isn’t a way to access Hulu with Live TV for free, but there is a Hulu free trial available, which can give you an idea of what the platform has to offer. Hulu with Live TV starts at $70 per month.

Watch the PGA Tour Honda Classic live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV is an option for live streaming the Honda Classic if it’s an event you aren’t looking to catch the entirety of. You’ll be able to catch Rounds 3 and 4 on NBC with YouTube TV, but it doesn’t offer access to Golf Channel, which is covering Rounds 1 and 2. Because it can only offer partial coverage, YouTube TV may not be the best option for watching the Honda Classic, though it does have a free trial available to new subscribers. Taking advantage of this would allow you to watch Rounds 1 and 2 for free with YouTube TV.

Watch the PGA Tour Honda Classic live stream from abroad with a VPN

Watching the Honda Classic online can get a little more complicated if you’re trying to watch overseas. Geographical restrictions typically come into play with streaming services, but you can work around this and access the event with a virtual private network. Pairing one of the best VPN services such as NordVPN with a streaming platform like FuboTV is an ideal situatio, as everything will function just as it would if you were watching at home. A NordVPN subscription is relatively inexpensive, and deals are almost always ripe for the picking. There is also a NordVPN free trial available, which gives you full access to the service for an entire month.

