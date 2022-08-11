Peter Jackson revealed a curious anecdote about “The Lord of the Rings”

The Lord of the rings is one of the best-known franchises worldwide, with nearly three billion dollars raised and ten awards Oscar obtained. The trilogy created by Peter It has been enjoyed and praised by millions around the world, except for the New Zealand director himself.

This situation led to jackson to consider hypnotizing yourself to forget all the hard work that went into making this saga so you can enjoy it and be amazed by the three movies just like the entire planet did.

The first three films grossed three billion dollars at the box office. (Warner Bros.)

In a recent interview that the director offered to TheHollywood Reporter, revealed that he seriously considered going to a hypnotist who would make him forget his job as he regretted never enjoying his work and being surprised as a regular fan of these stories written by J. R. R. Tolkien.

“When we made the movies I always felt like I was the unlucky person who never got to see it as an unexpected movie. At the time they were screened, I was immersed in it for five or six years. It was a great loss for me not to be able to see them like everyone else. In fact, I considered going to a type of hypnotherapy to be made to forget the movies and work that I had done for the last six or seven years so that I could sit back and enjoy them. I didn’t follow him, but I talked to Derren Brown (British mentalist) about the possibility,” said the filmmaker.

Although he was in contact with Brownthis idea of jackson It seems unlikely that it would have an effect, since being immersed for so many years in this project, the possibility that he would forget what he had done all that time was almost impossible.

In addition to this, after finishing his trilogy in 2022, which is available in Prime Video Y hbo maxa decade later he became involved in the films of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journeyas well as its sequels, the desolation of smaug Y The Battle of the Five Armieswhich would make it even more difficult to forget the whole process.

The films reached, respectively, positions 26, 19 and 6 among the highest grossing in history. (Warner Bros.)

Despite this, Peter is excited about the series premiere The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powerwhich he said, he looks forward to because now he will be able to enjoy it because he was not involved in it, even though initially Prime Video sought advice from the production team.

“I will be watching the show. I’m not the malicious type of person. Making movies is hard enough. If someone makes a good movie or TV show, it’s something to celebrate. The only thing I look forward to is seeing him as a perfectly neutral viewer, she told The Hollywood Reporter.

The story follows the adventures of the hobbit Frodo Baggins and his companions on their quest to destroy the One Ring. (Warner Bros.)

jackson pointed out that Amazon Studios he asked her to be on the new show and said they would send him scripts, but then never followed up.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will come through Prime Video next September 2 and will follow the story of the creation of the Original Power Rings during the Second Age which allowed the Dark Lord Sauron spread evil over the Middle Earth.

The five seasons of “Rings of Power” will cost a billion dollars. (Prime Video)

The series is based on the Middle-earth story of the author J. R. R. Tolkien and will take place thousands of years before the events of the trilogy of Peter Jackson.

