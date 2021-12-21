Pete Lau confirms that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be presented in January

The next launch of OnePlus after the OnePlus 9RT will be the OnePlus 10 Pro. It was expected for the first quarter of 2022, but now Pete Lau has published a somewhat more precise date on his Weibo: it will be official in January 2022.

With a brief “OnePlus 10 Pro, see you in January”, Pete Lau has set a date for the next high-end of the brand. The funny thing about the matter is the specific mention to the Pro model and not to the normal, which may be released later.

OnePlus 10 Pro just around the corner

The leaks have already made us quite clear what to expect from the OnePlus 10 Pro. OnLeaks illustrated it in renders, we even saw supposed real images and the leaked spec sheet is almost complete. It is expected with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a brutal 125W fast charge and a design for module for cameras that leaves no one indifferent.

What we lacked was to know his presentation date. OnePlus was quick to announce that it would be among the first to mount the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in a terminal, so we knew that the launch would be imminent, but the date could go from December to February. Finally, will be official in january, we still don’t know what day exactly.

Pete Lau has made it known on his Weibo account with a brief publication that specifically mentions the OnePlus 10 Pro. This, coupled with the fact that the standard OnePlus 10 It has not been leaked so far, it makes us think that there is either no standard model this year or it could be presented later.

It will be interesting to see what the OnePlus strategy for next year, since the normal thing until now was to present the normal model and the Pro on the same day. We will leave doubts sometime in January.

Via | Playfuldroid