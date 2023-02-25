5G News
Pete Buttigieg would like people to stop playing politics over the train wreck that's Trump's fault – twitchy.com

Pete Buttigieg would like people to stop playing politics over the train wreck that’s Trump’s fault – twitchy.com

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
Yesterday in a huge attempt at blame deflection, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said that former President Trump and other administration officials at the time should step up and accept some of the responsibility for the disastrous train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

The hot new narrative on the Left is that Trump-era deregulation led to the accident in East Palestine, but that’s not the case. In fact, the chair of the NTSB (a Biden appointee) has called BS on attempts to blame Trump-era deregulation for a train wreck that happened two years into the Biden presidency:

With all that in mind, this could be one of the more glaring examples of projection in recent months:

Oh puh-leeze!

If Pothole Pete wants to see who’s “playing politics” all he needs is a mirror.

“Always accuse your opponent of that which you’re guilty of” is a familiar approach.

#Spittake

- Advertisement -

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.