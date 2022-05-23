Personalize your Xiaomi better: put your name on the lock screen

Surely on more than one occasion you’ve confused your phone when it’s next to others that look like it… and since you don’t have a personalized lock screen, in the end you’ve kept the one that wasn’t. Well, there is an option in Xiaomi models that will prevent this from happening to you again. We show you how to use it. The tool in question is included in the MIUI customization, which is the one used by the Asian manufacturer’s devices and which is based on the Android operating system. This means that you don’t have to install anything at all to use it, which is always positive because you don’t take up storage space or run any risk in terms of privacy and smartphone stability. What you have to do on your Xiaomi phone The truth is that it’s not overly complicated, but it must be said that the option in question is not particularly visible in the device’s Settings… so it’s not surprising that you know it exists. The fact is that the steps to be taken do not put the device at any risk and, as always in a configuration, it is possible to revert what you have changed without any problem. This is what you have to do: Start by accessing the phone Settings in the usual way, and then look for the option called Lock screen. Next, you have to find the section called Clock format and, once you have it visible, At the bottom of the screen there is a function called Lock screen with user information. Use it. At this moment a new window appears in which you have to write your name and surname (or whatever you think appropriate) as long as you respect the length of 20 characters that can be used. The slider or button just below the section that you have used you have to activate it and, then, by using OK you activate what you have done. You are finished and you can check the operation. As you can see, everything is quite simple and, in addition, this function is an obvious example of the large number of options that are included in Xiaomi’s MIUI to offer much more than what exists in Android by default. By the way, what you have done can be used in practically all the phones that the manufacturer currently has on the market and, of course, also in its tablets. >