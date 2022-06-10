personalize your iphone: how to use eye catching alert sounds

If you are one of those who always seek to be different from the rest with your phone and you have a iPhone, one of the options that exist is to use sounds that are not included by default by Apple in their smartphones. If you don’t know how to achieve this, we’ll show you how to achieve it and make you the envy of all your friends.

The truth is that you can get the most options funny or spectacular so that the sounds of the iPhone are exactly how you want. So, for example, if you are a fan of a movie saga or series (an example could be Star Wars), you can give it that touch that makes everyone know that you are a great fan. And, thus, with practically all the options that it offers in the terminals in what has to do with alerts.

How to change sounds on an iPhone

If the first thing you want to do is review the possibilities include on the default phone, the steps you have to make known the creativity that Apple has had to notify you that they call you, receive an email or if you have an appointment in the calendar, do the following:

Access the iPhone settings and, once there, enter the section called Sounds and haptics.

Click on the specific option that you want to modify and, in the new screen that appears, search among all the options for the one that you think you might like (if you click on one, you will hear how it sounds and, thus, you can decide). Be sure to check the Classic section, if you are one of those who like retro, you will surely find something that catches your attention.

This done, you are done.

An important detail here is that if what you want to modify is the alarm with which you wake up, you have to access another menu, which is the clock’s own. Therefore, the location is different than normal.

Choose a custom sound

This may be what you are looking for, as you like to wake up to the prologue music of the Harry Potter movies, for example. You can get it this way (always searching for content from Apple’s iTunes store):

Go to the Sounds and haptics option from the Settings and tap on the option you want to change.

Now, in the upper area you will find a section called Tone Store, you must press it as usual.

Select Tones and you will see that there are a lot of them (you can do a search to filter them). Select the one that fits your tastes and, if necessary, finalize the purchase.

You are done and now you can enjoy a different ringtone on your iPhone.

>