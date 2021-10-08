Perseverance finds what was a huge lake on Mars

Despite the tremendously positive streak of progress we saw during the early stages of the Perseverance mission, we recently saw NASA hit a wall at the first failure to collect materials from Martian soil. However, it seems that the Mars rover has found another way to send good news, with the discovery of what appears to be an ancient Martian lake.

While there is no liquid water on the surface of Mars today, evidence can be found that it existed billions of years ago. This is detailed in the study published in Science developed by an interdisciplinary team of geologists and planetary scientists, who have been able to analyze the Perseverance landing site in more detail.

According to the study authors, thanks to images taken by the roven’s Mastcam-Z camera system, two different pieces of evidence have been discovered for the presence of water in the crater millions of years ago.

The first is the Kodiak stratigraphy, a small rise in the crater that shows different strata and different rock layers. that are formed when there is accumulation of water. The team explains that these layers of sediment could only have been deposited by a river flowing into a lake. On the other hand, they have also been found more than 300 small rocks in the upper part of the delta cataloged as ancient igneous rocky beds that again, could have been transported by an ancient river to the crater. And it is that as these scientists point out, it is believed that these rocks come from ancient floods that occurred on Mars.

So, once again to emphasize that we are still in a very early phase only of one phase of a much larger plan that involves up to three different missions. for the next ten years: the first part was to land Perseverance on Mars, an achievement achieved a few months ago; The next, current point of the mission, will go from collecting these soil samples to sending them to the orbit of the red planet and, in the third and final phase of this mission, bringing them back to Earth for study.