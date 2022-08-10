Perfect home office for every budget: keyboards, screen bars, height-adjustable tables, etc. Mobile working is part of the new everyday work for many. TechStage shows how to set up your home office without the costs getting out of hand. 12:30 p.m. tech stage

Mobile working and home office are part of the new everyday work routine for many. We show how to expand the workplace at home into the perfect home office without the costs getting out of hand.
Corona, lockdown and the home office arrangement have emphatically changed the world of work. Flexible working, hybrid models or completely remote are no longer exotic exceptional models, instead the office will only be one of many workplaces. It is worth investing in a workplace at home (or in a holiday home, construction trailer or camper). Ergonomics is a big issue here, good lighting and the right seating in particular are good for your health in the long term.
In our large collectible article, we show everything you need to set up the mobile office as good as (or even better than) the workplace in the office. You don’t have to spend a lot, even with a small budget you can achieve a lot.
The topic has grown significantly since the first guide. In our home office theme world, there are a number of articles, such as ergonomic workplaces , quiet and waterproof keyboards , universal docking stations with USB-C or light in the home office .
If you are looking for less specific products, we recommend the article Working in times of the corona virus from heise online. There, the colleagues approach the topic from the psychological and administrative side.
Save taxes with computer hardware
After the end of the home office obligation, many workers still want to work at least partially in the home office (or rather: mobile). There are a few ways to save taxes, but these only really work if you can use a separate room as a study.
However, the subject of “usual useful life for computers” is much more exciting. Because behind it hides a fairly far-reaching change. In most cases, computer hardware no longer has to be written off over three years, but can be completely submitted to tax in one year. After almost 20 years, you can finally specify hardware directly above the amount for low-value assets (800 euros net / 952 euros gross). This change is probably most important for anyone who wants to buy a high-quality new laptop, high-end projector or monitor. The following products, among others, are specifically mentioned
- computer
- desktop computer
- notebook computer
- workstation
- small-scale server
- peripheral devices
- Output devices (beamer, monitor, plotter)
What does that mean? If you buy new hardware and come up with a price of 952 euros including tax, you should consult your tax advisor. You can probably deduct the costs directly from your taxes, but if in doubt you should ask.
Basics: This technology belongs in the home office
A laptop is enough to work – but you only become really productive with the right equipment. If you want to position yourself better with a small budget, you should first invest in four areas: keyboard, mouse, USB-C hubs, light and monitors (preferably in this order).
A decent keyboard not only makes typing easier, it also prevents diseases like tendonitis. This also applies to the mouse, vertical input devices in particular are good alternatives for everyone who scrolls a lot. A USB-C hub provides the connections that are otherwise missed on the notebook. The light is often overlooked. Because most workplaces are simply too dark. In addition to classic desk lamps, you should also look at screen bars. They are strapped to the top of the monitor and shine without reflection. Since we’re on the subject of monitors, an additional screen not only provides more space, it can also be set up more ergonomically.
Solid equipment with branded products does not have to be expensive. The cheapest options are wired keyboards. You can get simple devices from Dell, Cherry or Logitech for less than 10 euros, and there are also numerous no-name manufacturers who charge even less. We would not recommend working with devices that are too cheap, but 10 to 15 euros is a reasonable budget for a standard keyboard.
If you don’t want a cable, you have the choice between two wireless concepts: Either the manufacturer supplies its own dongle, which usually uses the 2.4 GHz band, or the keyboard uses Bluetooth. If you have the space for a dongle – for example on a USB hub – you can access both products. With Bluetooth, you don’t need any additional dongles, but the notebooks have to meet certain Bluetooth standards. The version is in the technical data of the device or the information about the built-in Bluetooth hardware, Microsoft explains how to do this here . Mac users can find their Bluetooth data through this guide from Apple .
If you use a radio dongle, you should consider whether you want to connect several devices to it. Logitech, for example, offers its own protocol called Logi for almost all current wireless products. In other words, if you want to connect a mouse and keyboard, you can use an adapter. You can get reasonable wireless keyboards from around 30 euros, although the price range here is extremely high. An Apple Magic Keyboard, for example, costs around 125 euros. Many keyboards now have an integrated battery that is charged via USB cable. Nevertheless, you should check this in advance and, if necessary, stock up on the right batteries.
Razer Pro Type Ultra and Pro Click Mini – photo gallery
Classic office manufacturers are no longer the only ones targeting the home office. Manufacturers from the gaming sector, such as Razer, want to offer their products not only for gamers, but also for work. We were able to test the Razer Pro Type Ultra mechanical keyboard and the Razer Pro Click Mini mouse and are quite impressed. Razer relies on yellow switches, which offer a good pressure point and are comparatively quiet.
Yes, it’s louder than the Cherry Stream Desktop Recharge (test report) , for example , but acceptable for a mechanical keyboard. The mouse is nice too, the small size works surprisingly well even with big hands.
Silent Keyboards: quiet while typing!
If you work with more than one person at home, you should take a look at so-called silent keyboards. They are the opposite of mechanical keyboards, at least in terms of volume. Instead of making the noise of a typewriter, these keyboards are designed to be particularly quiet when typing.
This works perfectly in practice, several colleagues have purchased such keyboards in the course of home office and especially home schooling in order not to go completely crazy. For example, we tried out the Logitech Silent Keyboard for a longer period of time and are very satisfied with the quiet typing experience. We write more about this topic in the guide: Quiet and waterproof keyboards .
mice for better control
While you can usually still work with keyboards on a notebook, trackpads are a horror for many. They sit below the keyboard and are accordingly uncomfortable to reach. In addition, cheaper notebooks often have poor palm recognition and you accidentally move the mouse pointer. An external mouse is needed!
As with keyboards, there is also a wide range of mice. Inexpensive devices cost a few euros and, despite the low price, usually do their job better than a trackpad. Reasonable devices from Cherry, Logitech or Speedlink are around 5 euros; if you take 10 euros in your hand, you have a huge selection.
When it comes to wireless mice, you again have the choice between 2.4 GHz radio and Bluetooth. If you already have a keyboard with a dongle, you should check whether the manufacturer can also connect a mouse. Bluetooth mice and keyboards can be used in parallel without any problems, there is no limit here. Reasonably priced Bluetooth mice start at 15 euros.
Mice now all rely on an optical sensor. However, problems can arise with reflective or transparent desk surfaces. If you work on a glass table, for example, you should throw a mouse pad in your shopping cart. Alternatively, at least as a temporary solution, a notebook or a piece of paper usually works. If you want to delve deeper into the topic, you should take a look at the article Finding the right mouse for the office and home office .
By the way: Left-handed people now have a large selection of devices. If you are left-handed and have wanted to try out a suitable mouse for a long time, you should pack it in your home office equipment.
monitors
At some point, the laptop screen just gets too small. A second display is needed! These do not have to be expensive, but you should consider a few things when buying. For example: If you want to use both a notebook and an external display, you should ensure that the resolution is as similar as possible. Otherwise the size of a program window jumps when you move it from one device to another. You should also take a look at the available space, you should be able to conveniently display two browser windows or Word documents side by side for working. Good diagonals are 24 inches (approx. 61 cm) and 27 inches (approx. 69 cm). With 24 inches, the resolution should not be below Full HD (1920 × 1080 pixels), with 27 inches it can start with WQHD (2560 × 1440 pixels). Corresponding devices start at around 200 euros.
Most monitors use either a TN panel, an IPS panel or a VA panel. The differences are very rough: TN is cheap and fast in image construction, but has a very narrow viewing angle. IPS builds up a bit slower, but overall has the best image quality, rich colors, and is just a good display all round. These screens are mainly known from the smartphone sector. VA panels are a mix. They offer a wider viewing angle than TN panels, but are often cheaper than IPS. If in doubt, we would recommend IPS panels.
When it comes to ports, it depends on what the laptop or hub delivers. The current version of HDMI is no longer inferior to DisplayPort in terms of functions. However, you should buy DisplayPort and HDMI where possible, simply to keep both connection options open. When it comes to additional functions, Pivot in particular often makes sense in the office. This allows the monitor to be rotated 90 degrees in order to see long lists or websites at a glance. For reasons of ergonomics, we would recommend using a monitor that can be adjusted in height.
Lighting: Better light in the home office
Anyone who works at home for a long time quickly realizes how good the lighting actually is in most offices. This is partly due to the fact that certain lighting conditions must prevail at the workplaces – and that design is usually optional. According to the workplace ordinance, the lighting at VDU workstations must be at least 500 lux. So if you work more at home, you should check how bright the workplace is.
You don’t need an expensive measuring device for this, a simple app such as Lux Meter or Lux Light Meter on the cell phone can show how bright it is currently around the smartphone. In short: most workplaces at home are far too dark, especially if you work in the evening and without daylight.
The simplest solution is a classic desk lamp. These are available with a luminosity from 600 lumens (approximately 1:1 in lux can be converted) for less than 20 euros. Daylight lamps are significantly brighter. They deliver up to 1000 lux of light and try to imitate normal daylight. They usually have a color temperature of 5500 Kelvin and are correspondingly pleasant. Small devices for the desk are available from about 30 euros . In addition to light, many devices also have clever additional functions, such as a Qi charger in the base.
Another alternative to the classic desk lamp is the BenQ screen bar. It is a narrow cylinder, about 45 centimeters long, which hangs directly on the top edge of the monitor, which is one to three centimeters thick, and shines its light downwards along the display. Their light goes from about 0 to a maximum of 45 degrees from the edge of the display in the direction of the user. It illuminates the most important part of the desk, where the keyboard and mouse are usually located.
Benq screen bar
Best of all: Its light is glare-free for the user, and we did not notice any reflections on the monitor in the test. It gets its power from a USB-A port. As an alternative to the power pack, you can feed them via a USB dock or directly via the computer. In our case, it turns on and off very conveniently with the computer.
The screen bar uses a sensor on the top to detect the lighting in the room and automatically adjusts its brightness and color temperature accordingly. In practice, this works very well. The success of the Benq products has already attracted imitators onto the market, and there are now numerous replicas of the screen bar from different manufacturers. In terms of price, they start at around 30 euros .
We show even more about the subject of light in the guide Smart, bright & chic: The right light for the home office.
USB-C docks: Easily switch workstations
If notebooks lack something, then it’s ports. Where desktop PCs easily support multiple monitors, offer numerous USB sockets, have one or more LAN ports and present various audio outputs, notebook owners often only have a few USB ports.
Docks and port multipliers solve the problem, often in a very pleasant way, especially thanks to USB-C. The docks in particular have become more user-friendly thanks to USB-C. In the past, they were often firmly linked to a manufacturer’s device series. You can now use a USB-C dock with pretty much any USB-C notebook, regardless of vendor.
Replicators
The simplest solution is a port multiplier. However, these devices for classic USB connections are usually limited to a few functions, such as a network or a passive USB hub. Although several end devices can be connected to it, they all share the bandwidth and the power supply of a USB port on the notebook. This can cause problems with too many power-hungry devices.
Passive and active USB-C docks
The next step up is port replicators for USB-C. The USB-C port offers significantly more performance and throughput, so that video signals can be sent to an HDMI monitor, for example, while the mouse, network, keyboard and USB sticks are connected to it at the same time. USB-C replicators are mainly popular with Macbook users, after all Apple is driving a tough austerity course with the available connections. However, they have the big disadvantage that they occupy the USB-C port, so you can’t always use it for charging afterwards.
With USB-C, the boundary between a classic dock and a port replicator also disappears. Both offer a similar variety of connections, but still differ in detail, primarily in the power supply. A USB-C dock that gets its power from the USB port has a few limitations. This applies, for example, to external monitors and how they are controlled. With the Minix Neo Plus USB-C-Dock (test report)For example, you can connect two HDMI monitors, but they are operated with a maximum of 3840 [×] 2160 pixels at 30Hz. That’s actually enough for working, but we had the problem in the test that both screens were recognized as an external monitor. On the other hand, at just under 70 euros, the device is significantly cheaper than a dock with its own power supply and is very portable.
So why pay the premium for a USB-C dock? The question comes down to work habit. Because where these docks used to be very expensive, there are now viable alternatives around 100 euros. The advantage of the active USB-C docks lies in several areas. Point 1 is the active power supply of the notebook. The devices are usually powerful enough to power the computers without the need for a separate power supply. Point 2 is the resolution of external monitors. The active devices create a higher resolution with more Hz. HDMI sockets on the active dock usually offer 60 Hz with UHD resolution, docks with Thunderbolt can address monitors with up to 5120 [x} 2880 at 60Hz. If you work with a 4K screen, you will be particularly happy about the higher Hz number, which simply displays content more pleasantly.
Next comes the number of ports. A passive dock like the Minix Neo-C has to provide all end devices with power from the computer and then simply reaches its limits. Devices like the Anker Elite 13-in-1 or the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock (test report) do not have these problems. This is reflected in significantly more connections, often including several USB-C and USB-A ports.
The devices are heavier and less portable. The Anker Elite 13-in-1, for example, weighs a whopping 1.2 kg with a 180-watt power supply. For comparison, the Neo-C Plus is significantly lower at 70 g.
Thunderbolt or USB-C?
Especially with docks, the terms Thunderbolt and USB-C are mixed up. As a rule of thumb: Thunderbolt is always USB-C, but not vice versa. Both use the same slots, but Thunderbolt brings some additional features. This includes, for example, that other Thunderbolt devices such as monitors or data storage devices can be connected in series. For most home workers, this is likely to be of secondary importance.
If you don’t explicitly use Thunderbolt devices, you can usually tick off the function as “nice, but not essential”. Because the Thunderbolt function is clearly reflected in the price, an active USB-C dock with Thunderbolt 3 costs around 100 euros more. Thunderbolt 4 is currently the latest standard on the market. Above all, these devices offer a higher minimum throughput, which allows you to operate multiple monitors with high resolution. Our first everyday test is still a bit sobering, only a few devices can currently benefit from Thunderbolt 4.
Power for the notebook
USB-C does not mean that every end device is charged automatically. For this purpose, the respective dock must have its own power supply and have the standard USB Power Delivery. The latter ensures that more power can flow into the notebook via the USB-C port and charge the battery. USB-PD must be supported by every component – including the USB-C cable. With cheap or broken cables, the laptop may not charge. The easiest way here is to invest in a Thunderbolt 3 cable, these can be identified by the small lightning bolts printed on them. The cables are more expensive, but you can be sure that they meet all the specifications.
who needs what
Our recommendation for docks is comparatively simple: If you only have one notebook and travel a lot with it and work on the notebook at home and on external monitors at work, a USB-C port replicator will probably be sufficient. They are cheap, light and offer the most necessary connections.
If you have a fully-fledged workplace in the new normal of Corona, both in the office and at home, you should use an active USB-C dock with USB-PD and connect external components such as a mouse, monitors, LAN or external data storage device to it. Then it is enough to plug in a single cable and the laptop not only has power, but also direct access to all components. If you use a Thunderbolt end device, such as a monitor or a data storage device, you only have to reach for a Thunderbolt-capable dock.
Readers can find out more about the USB-C docking stations in the article Universal USB-C docking stations from 30 euros: Conveniently connect monitors & co . It is also important here that you do not use any USB-C cable. This can cause massive drops in throughput and features. More on this in the article USB-C cable: Not everyone can do everything .
Monitors with USB-C docks
More and more monitors use USB-C not only as a data channel for displaying content. Devices like the Samsung F32TU870VU work as a full USB-C dock and can charge notebooks directly. In the test, we connected the dongle for the wireless mouse and keyboard as well as a webcam directly to the monitor.
Monitors with USB-C docks – photo gallery
Then a USB-C cable with Thunderbolt 3 went to the notebook and we were able to use all functions on the monitor without any problems. More on this in the article Why every monitor should have USB-C .
Printers for the home office
The paperless office will not become a reality in the (medium) near future either. Accordingly, a printer or a multifunction device that can print and scan is worthwhile.
Basically you have to decide between inkjet printer and laser printer. Laser devices are primarily a good choice for a lot of text, the price per page is comparatively low, but the purchase price is higher. Ink printers are cheap to get into, but they should be used regularly to keep the ink from drying out. Also, the inks themselves are not cheap, but third-party solutions can be used. Alternatively, there are inkjet printers with large ink tanks. They are comparably expensive to buy like multifunction devices with color lasers, but are a bit cheaper to run.
We would recommend a monochrome laser for anyone who prints a lot of text. But if you want borderless printing or if you sometimes want color prints, then an inkjet printer can be the right choice. We show more details in the printer guide: Finding the right multifunction device and the guide: The ideal printer for homeschooling.
Ergonomics in the home office: cheap and healthy
If you set up a workplace at home in the long term, you should first take the issue of ergonomics into account. Because in addition to a height-adjustable table, you also need a good chair and special, ergonomic input devices.
The right chair
A good chair is almost indispensable for healthy work. Of course you can also potter around on the couch or at the dining table, but if you sit badly in the long term, you risk slipped discs.
A good chair should offer a reasonable seat, support for the back and lumbar region, and have a headrest as well as a rest for the arms. Yes, these chairs look like they’re more at home in the office than in the loft, but they help prevent damage from everyday sitting.
Another option is to change in everyday life. Instead of sitting in the chair for 8 hours, you should stand up and hold calls while standing (more on this in the next chapter). Another cheap alternative are sitting balls or exercise balls. The body has to constantly compensate for the movement on them, so the muscles are constantly in motion. Reasonable models are available from Amazon for less than 20 euros .
We provide further information on the perfect office chair in our comprehensive guide Finding the perfect office chair from €150: Sitting ergonomically in the home office . There we compare three models from different price categories, from the cheap Chinese import to the 1000 euro model from Steelcase.
Height-adjustable tables for every budget
A fixed table is usually not ergonomic. Most office tables can be at least minimally adapted to the respective user. Directly height-adjustable tables are even better. This makes it easy to switch between sitting and standing work. This change of position has numerous advantages. Working while standing relieves the back more than just sitting all the time. The circulation is better and you usually develop a different perspective on things. It’s no wonder that more and more offices are being equipped with height-adjustable desks. At home, however, the tables were often simply too expensive or too ugly.
Unfortunately, while the latter point hasn’t changed much, at least the prices have fallen. Corresponding tables are available from around 350 euros. That’s still no small matter, but if you work at home for a long time, you should think twice about whether you don’t want to accept the expenses for health (and maybe your employer will cover part of it). Manually adjustable tables are significantly cheaper, but in reality the hurdle to switching is much higher.
A much cheaper alternative to tables are standees for notebooks. These are usually wooden panels that are plugged together at different heights or different angles. This then becomes a raised workplace, so that you can turn the kitchen counter or the dining table into a standing workplace with just a few movements.
In the test we had the system from Standsome . This consists of four solid wooden panels that are plugged into each other. The height can then be easily adjusted and the construction is stable even when writing texts. We also found it handy for virtual meetings, just to be able to move around a bit. The solutions are not cheap, but they are cheaper and easier to store than a full-fledged height-adjustable desk. More on this in the purchase advice: Electrically height-adjustable tables from 175 euros.
Monitor arm instead of mouse arm
Most monitors come with a fixed stand. It often fits badly rather than right. The solution to this are flexible monitor arms that are screwed to the desk. The screens are attached to these, then they can be easily positioned at a comfortable and ergonomic height and remain there.
Almost all devices are attached using the so-called VESA standards. That sounds more exciting than it is, basically there are firmly defined holes with nuts to which a monitor (or television) can be securely attached. The VESA standards are always specified in the format XXX x XXX, approximately 200 x 200. This means that the horizontal distance between two threads is 200 mm. The second number is the vertical spacing. For monitors, 100 x 100 is the most common standard.
It is exciting that monitor arms can not only hold a display. There are systems to which you can connect two, three or more screens, especially in multi-monitor environments you can ensure that all screens are displayed in an ergonomically correct manner. Most arms have more than one hole, allowing them to meet multiple VESA standards. Cable management is part of the basic equipment of almost all arms, but some have clever additional functions such as a notebook holder or a USB hub on the base. We show further information and test results from practice in the guide Home office without back pain .
ork healthier with ergonomic input devices
Prolific writers quickly notice bad keyboards in their wrists. Anyone who hacks into their texts with 10 fingers should think about buying a keyboard that is at least somewhat ergonomic for the home office. These are not straight, but mostly slightly curved, making it more comfortable for the hands. A palm rest supports the hands, which can also be purchased separately. If you switch from a normal keyboard to an ergonomic keyboard, you probably need a short training period.
There are also ergonomic versions of input devices such as mice. Vertical mice in particular are an interesting approach here and can help against pain in the hand. In the home office guide: Ergonomic mice against the mouse arm from 15 euros , we tested several products. Included is a cheap vertical mouse from Anker for around 25 euros and the Logi MX Vertical, which is significantly more expensive at 74 euros. Like most ergonomic products, both require a certain amount of training, but then you don’t want to be without them anymore. In the article we also take a closer look at glove mice and the good old trackball.
Luxury equipment: webcams, headsets, eGPUs
These products make the home office perfect. The coffee machine brews the espresso perfectly, headsets and conference spiders with Bluetooth make calls much more convenient. This also includes a good webcam, we are now tending towards devices with a ring light. Not only do they brighten up the speaker, most video tools can hide the background much more easily with more brightness. And for really intensive computing tasks, you can connect an eGPU via USB-C.
headsets
When entire departments work from home, virtual meetings come into their own. And everyone should do the others in the room the favor of using a decent microphone and headset. The microphones integrated in the notebooks are often just usable, but they hardly offer any filter functions to block out the children or other roommates. The cheapest solution is to use the wired headsets that come with many smartphones or to buy cheap ones with a 3.5mm jack. Most notebooks have combined microphone and headphone jacks, so simply plugging in a headphone is sufficient.
If you want something better, you should switch to over-ear headphones. These have the advantage that they not only offer good sound, but also isolate the worker from noise in the surrounding area. The pinnacle would be Bluetooth headsets with ANC (theme world) . If you don’t want to spend that much, you can’t just choose from special business devices: the insider tip is gaming headsets. They are optimized so that the microphone does not pick up any background noise, have a good fit, good sound and also isolate the user from their environment. In the guide Six gaming headsets up to 75 euros in comparison , we show that you can get reasonable headsets for around 50 euros. We show other alternatives in the list of the bestTop 5: The best USB headsets for teams and Skype up to 60 euros.
Many headsets rely on the classic jack plug, but in gaming devices this is often split into two connections. A breakout cable is often included with which you can bring the two connections back into one. The alternative is a USB sound card with the right connectors. However, this requires a suitable USB slot again.
Here’s another practical tip: Video calls require significantly more bandwidth than pure voice chats. So if your own Internet line goes down during meetings, it can make sense to switch off the video transmission.
conference spiders
An excellent alternative to the headsets are conference spiders with Bluetooth. They connect to a smartphone or notebook, have significantly better microphones and come with a decent speaker. In addition, you don’t have to spend a lot of money, the Logitech P710e or the Anker Powerconf (Amazon) are available for less than 120 euros.
We have had good experiences in telephone conferences with both in the past. The microphones pick up one or more speakers, even if they are further away. Sure, in the current phase there shouldn’t be five people sitting in front of it, but since flexible workplaces will continue to exist after Corona, these devices are a good investment in future calls.
webcams
Why buy a separate webcam when every notebook has one? Two good reasons: the quality is better and you don’t have to keep turning around to look at the other speakers when using an external monitor. Even cheap webcams usually have significantly better image sensors and microphones, the latter can now often automatically filter out background noise. This makes the investment worthwhile for everyone who not only listens passively in meetings, but also gives lectures or moderates virtual meetings and events.
The heavyweight in this area is Logitech. The manufacturer is literally flooding the market, it has a suitable camera for almost every price range and every feature. At the upper end of the price range is the Brio 4K, a webcam with UHD resolution. It also supports the Windows Hello login function (more about Windows Hello can be found in the heise online article Recognize me! ). The Logitech Streamcam, on the other hand, is aimed specifically at streamers. It delivers images in 1080p and 60 frames per second, and it can also be used landscape or portrait. A similar target group has Razer Kiyo, which has installed a ring light directly around the camera and thus evenly brightens the face.
To get a decent camera with at least 720p resolution, you have to spend around 30 euros. You shouldn’t be on the move below this resolution, otherwise you’re usually on the same level as the integrated cameras. However, you have to know that many video conferencing systems limit the quality. In other words, a 4K webcam doesn’t always look like 4K. In addition to the resolution, you should therefore pay attention to other functions, such as aperture control or setting the viewing angle. More on this in the article Buying a webcam: when 4K resolution, exposure and field of view matter .
When selecting the camera, you should consider which connections you have left on the computer. USB-C is not absolutely necessary, but if this connection on the PC is still free, you should go straight to such a camera: The advantage then is that the classic USB-A slots for other devices (mouse, keyboard, USB stick) remain free and you don’t have to replug. For more information on cameras, microphones and green screens, see the article Let’s Play: How do I set up a streaming studio?
eGPU: External graphics card with USB-C hub for demanding tasks
Rendering, video editing or machine learning – these functions require more powerful graphics cards. For notebooks, this usually means that you have to use expensive (and heavy) workstations. Although these are portable, they are not nearly as comfortable as lighter models.
But thanks to USB-C and Thunderbolt 3, there is another option, eGPUs. These are housings for graphics cards that can be connected to the notebook via USB-C. The external graphics card is recognized by current operating systems and can be used for computing-intensive tasks – you can of course also play games with it. The external GPUs are usually faster than the models built into notebooks, but the bandwidth of the USB-C port is slightly lower than when using a desktop PC.
It is particularly practical that the housings of the external graphics cards usually come with a few USB-A ports and can usually charge the connected laptop. This saves you a dedicated hub. The number and type of graphics ports is determined by the respective graphics card.
There are two broad types of eGPUs. Either it is an empty case, in which you can use all suitable graphics cards, or the manufacturer builds the case around a special card. The empty cases are usually a bit larger, but you are much more flexible when choosing the graphics card and any upgrades. The complete eGPUs are often a bit fancier, but the hardware and housing are tightly coupled. Since the prices for graphics cards are currently falling again, we would recommend an empty case and a suitable GPU.
A note: Currently, we would only recommend an eGPU to owners of an Intel system or a Mac. The new laptops with AMD Ryzen still have a few driver issues.
coffee machines
Office and coffee belong together. Depending on the quality, one likes to think back to it in the home office – or to the good espresso machine in the office. After the outlook remains as if working from home would last longer, why not invest in a decent coffee machine? If you are interested in such devices, you have to make a few decisions. First of all, it is about whether the machine should make coffee or espresso.
The simplest machines are the classic filter machines, where the coffee runs through from above and is collected in a pot below. The concept is as old as it gets, but there have been a few additional features over the years. First and foremost is the timer, with which you can program the machine in the evening so that you have a fresh coffee to get up in the morning. You should definitely plan for this comfort function. An integrated grinder is also recommended. Freshly ground coffee simply tastes better, regardless of whether it is made into espresso or filter coffee. Finally, there is the size: Do you only want a few cups or do you take care of more than one person in the home office? By the way, each of the machines should have an automatic switch-off.
If you prefer to have espresso or cappuccino at home, you will eventually fancy a fully automatic machine. Yes, a Bialetti and a manual milk frother make good coffee, no question about it. However, the machine is usually faster and, above all, requires less effort. The price range starts at around 200 euros, and there is practically no upper limit. Basically, a good fully automatic machine should be as easy as possible to use, deliver a pump pressure of at least 15 bar (more is better) and come with a milk system. We recommend planning from around 350 euros. For this you get excellent machines from well-known manufacturers (such as Philips, Siemens or DeLonghi), where savings are not made at every corner. If you invest more, you can look forward to additional comfort functions.DeLonghi Dinamica Plus (test report) or the Nivona NICR 789 (test report) . The grinder and processing are also getting better and better. For home use, however, you can also shoot flawless devices in the lower price range.
A relatively young sub-genre are the hybrid machines. They combine a fully automatic machine and the technology of portafilter machines. It is usually the case that the fully automatic machine provides the grinder and the various brewing functions. The coffee lands in a portafilter and is brewed in it. We have already tried the Sage Barista Touch (test report) and are currently testing the La Specialista. We particularly like the quality of the coffee. It is much closer to the espresso of a real portafilter than that of a fully automatic machine. He’s also significantly stronger.
However, the preparation takes longer if you want to use milk. Where you press a button on the fully automatic machine, you currently have to froth the milk yourself on the hybrid. The hybrids are a bit ahead when it comes to constant cleaning, but you need accessories to knock out the portafilter. All in all, these are very exciting devices that brew intense coffee, but don’t need quite as much affection as real portafilters.
The capsule and pad machines remain. Yes, they are super comfortable, make little mess and always brew with the same quality. In our opinion, however, they are simply clearly inferior to the other solutions in the area of sustainability. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a Nespresso, Senseo, Lavazza or Dolce Gusto, in addition to the ground coffee, a lot of aluminum or plastic just ends up in the garbage. Yes, pods are slightly better, but again, there is unnecessary packaging for the pods themselves. There are ways to fill the capsule yourself, but that’s usually quite a mess (see the test for the Capsulier Lite (test report) , for example), and you lose a lot of the comfort of the machines. The capsules are also usually significantly more expensive than beans. Nevertheless , if you want such a system, you can choose from numerous devices.
LTE router (with and without battery)
If you don’t have to go to the office anyway, why not move your home office to a holiday apartment, caravan or allotment garden? Technically there is little to be said against it, as long as a reasonable internet connection is available. If this fails, we recommend an LTE router. They are available with or without a battery and all you need is a SIM card with the right tariff to access the LTE network.
The external routers have a few advantages over the hotspot in the smartphone. They have their own power supply, so they don’t drain the cell phone’s battery. Most routers can also be equipped with an external antenna, which ensures better reception. In the tests of the devices as part of our topic world on LTE routers , we also see that the throughput of an LTE router in the same place is almost always better than in the same place with a smartphone.
The biggest disadvantage is that you need a separate tariff. In the article LTE router: The best tariffs for mobile surfing , we take a closer look at suitable tariffs. It is particularly interesting in terms of price if you can use the O2 network. As so often, you can get away cheaply here – if you have reception.
When it comes to routers, you have the choice between classic models with a fixed power connection and those with an integrated battery. Roughly one can say that the differences lie in the performance. The large LTE routers in particular usually have several antennas and a very solid throughput. The cordless routers are much more mobile and perfect if you travel a lot. By the way, if you are looking for a power supply for the allotment garden or similar, we recommend the article Island solar systems: Power supply for allotment gardens & Co.
Conclusion
The new world of work brings a level of flexibility that has rarely been seen before. At the same time, more responsibility is placed on the employee. This applies above all to the issue of ergonomics. Because where the employer has to comply with numerous regulations in the office, the home office is more like the Wild West. Too weak light, bad chairs or a wrong posture – these are all points that will take revenge in the medium term. At the latest when your own back pinches or your wrist hurts, you should consider a few ergonomic purchases. Even a reasonable desk lamp, perhaps with night mode, can change a workplace for the better.
In our opinion, external input devices are particularly important in order not to completely twist your fingers at home. This also includes an ergonomic workplace, especially if you want to continue working at home for a few days after the lockdown. The issue of ergonomics is also the responsibility of the employer in the home office – just like in a normal office. Maybe you should just talk to your boss and ask him if he will at least cover part of the cost.
The article is part of our large home office theme world . There we have published numerous articles, tests and guides that take a close look at individual areas. If you want to know more, the following articles are worth a click: