Perfect home office for every budget: keyboards, screen bars, height-adjustable tables, etc. Mobile working is part of the new everyday work for many. TechStage shows how to set up your home office without the costs getting out of hand. 12:30 p.m. tech stage

Corona, lockdown and the home office arrangement have emphatically changed the world of work. Flexible working, hybrid models or completely remote are no longer exotic exceptional models, instead the office will only be one of many workplaces. It is worth investing in a workplace at home (or in a holiday home, construction trailer or camper). Ergonomics is a big issue here, good lighting and the right seating in particular are good for your health in the long term.

In our large collectible article, we show everything you need to set up the mobile office as good as (or even better than) the workplace in the office. You don’t have to spend a lot, even with a small you can achieve a lot.

The topic has grown significantly since the first guide. In our home office theme world, there are a number of articles, such as ergonomic workplaces , quiet and waterproof , universal docking stations with USB-C or light in the home office .

If you are looking for less specific products, we recommend the article Working in times of the corona virus from heise online. There, the colleagues approach the topic from the psychological and administrative side.

Save taxes with computer hardware

After the end of the home office obligation, many workers still want to work at least partially in the home office (or rather: mobile). There are a few ways to save taxes, but these only really work if you can use a separate room as a study.

However, the subject of “usual useful life for computers” is much more exciting. Because behind it hides a fairly far-reaching change. In most cases, computer hardware no longer has to be written off over three years, but can be completely submitted to tax in one year. After almost 20 years, you can finally specify hardware directly above the amount for low-value assets (800 euros net / 952 euros gross). This change is probably most important for anyone who wants to buy a high-quality new laptop, high-end projector or monitor. The following products, among others, are specifically mentioned

What does that mean? If you buy new hardware and come up with a price of 952 euros including tax, you should consult your tax advisor. You can probably deduct the costs directly from your taxes, but if in doubt you should ask.

Basics: This technology belongs in the home office

A laptop is enough to work – but you only become really productive with the right equipment. If you want to position yourself better with a small budget, you should first invest in four areas: keyboard, mouse, USB-C hubs, light and monitors (preferably in this order).

A decent keyboard not only makes typing easier, it also prevents diseases like tendonitis. This also applies to the mouse, vertical input devices in particular are good alternatives for everyone who scrolls a lot. A USB-C hub provides the connections that are otherwise missed on the notebook. The light is often overlooked. Because most workplaces are simply too dark. In addition to classic desk lamps, you should also look at screen bars. They are strapped to the top of the monitor and shine without reflection. Since we’re on the subject of monitors, an additional screen not only provides more space, it can also be set up more ergonomically.

Solid equipment with branded products does not have to be expensive. The cheapest options are wired keyboards. You can get simple devices from Dell, Cherry or Logitech for less than 10 euros, and there are also numerous no-name manufacturers who charge even less. We would not recommend working with devices that are too cheap, but 10 to 15 euros is a reasonable budget for a standard keyboard.

Keyboards are enormously helpful, especially when the notebook keyboard isn't sparkling. Pictured are two high-end models, the Microsoft Surface Keyboard (rear) and Apple Magic Keyboard (front). If you want to spend less, you can find reasonable keyboards from about ten euros.

If you don’t want a cable, you have the choice between two wireless concepts: Either the manufacturer supplies its own dongle, which usually uses the 2.4 GHz band, or the keyboard uses Bluetooth. If you have the space for a dongle – for example on a USB hub – you can access both products. With Bluetooth, you don’t need any additional dongles, but the notebooks have to meet certain Bluetooth standards. The version is in the technical data of the device or the information about the built-in Bluetooth hardware, Microsoft explains how to do this here . Mac users can find their Bluetooth data through this guide from Apple .

If you use a radio dongle, you should consider whether you want to connect several devices to it. Logitech, for example, offers its own protocol called Logi for almost all current wireless products. In other words, if you want to connect a mouse and keyboard, you can use an adapter. You can get reasonable wireless keyboards from around 30 euros, although the price range here is extremely high. An Apple Magic Keyboard, for example, costs around 125 euros. Many keyboards now have an integrated battery that is charged via USB cable. Nevertheless, you should check this in advance and, if necessary, stock up on the right batteries.

Classic office manufacturers are no longer the only ones targeting the home office. Manufacturers from the gaming sector, such as Razer, want to offer their products not only for gamers, but also for work. We were able to test the Razer Pro Type Ultra mechanical keyboard and the Razer Pro Click Mini mouse and are quite impressed. Razer relies on yellow switches, which offer a good pressure point and are comparatively quiet.

Yes, it’s louder than the Cherry Stream Desktop Recharge (test report) , for example , but acceptable for a mechanical keyboard. The mouse is nice too, the small size works surprisingly well even with big hands. Silent Keyboards: quiet while typing! If you work with more than one person at home, you should take a look at so-called silent keyboards. They are the opposite of mechanical keyboards, at least in terms of volume. Instead of making the noise of a typewriter, these keyboards are designed to be particularly quiet when typing. Tesla could start rejecting orders. What’s going on?

This works perfectly in practice, several colleagues have purchased such keyboards in the course of home office and especially home schooling in order not to go completely crazy. For example, we tried out the Logitech Silent Keyboard for a longer period of time and are very satisfied with the quiet typing experience. We write more about this topic in the guide: Quiet and waterproof keyboards .