Perfect for Android Auto and free: Flipmeister is a great GPS navigator with point-to-point guidance

There isn’t a huge list of GPS navigators compatible with Android Auto, but you probably don’t know about Flipmeister, an excellent Dutch app that, apart from offering point-to-point guidance, includes route view on the vehicle screen. Despite certain inconveniences with the language, the truth is that Flipmeister is a recommended application for those who want alternatives to the usual ones.

Going from one place to another using the mobile screen usually involves opening the Google maps application, Google Maps. It is also the main choice when we get into a car and connect our Android to the vehicle; even though there are a handful of GPS navigators compatible with Android Auto. That you don’t want to make use of the ubiquitous Google Maps? Well, there is a browser that offers very good service despite being quite unknown: Flipmeister.

Flipmeister: point-to-point GPS guidance with camera alerts and alternative routes

Routes and communication of incidents in Flipmeister

The app that we propose is one of the most important in Holland, it offers variations for car, truck and motorcycle, It is free for regular use and includes an interface that is not only easy to use, but also intuitive and highly readable. As an inconvenience we must point out that his native language is Dutch; although it can be changed to English from the settings menu (Spanish does not yet have).

Flipmeister is a free GPS navigator that offers positioning on the map, voice-guided routes, speed camera alerts, accidents, incident reportingtraffic forecast in real time and alternative routes to the route proposed at the beginning.

The operation of the app is precise and has nothing to envy to better known proposals, such as Google Maps or Waze (it is not as visually pleasing as the latter nor as complete as the first). As soon as you start, the texts appear in Dutch, but it is possible to translate them into English as follows:

Display the settings menu by pressing on the cogwheel in the upper right.

Go to “Geavanceerde instellingen” (advanced settings).

Enter “Taaal” (language).

Select “English” as the language. Flipmeister will translate all menus to English once you restart it.

Except for the inconvenience of Dutch as the default language, and despite the fact that Spanish is not available among the options to choose from, Flipmeister is an excellent GPS navigator for those who do not want one of the majority (Here Maps is also a great choice.) In addition, it allows you to choose whether or not to share location data to collaborate on traffic maps (within “Anonymous Location data“) and lets you remove all personal traces on your servers with one touch (“Right to forgetfulness“, in the options of “privacy“.

Deletion of the personal record from the application itself

So far the options on mobile, because Flipmeister also works on Android Auto. Yes indeed, the english translation is not transferred to the car yet as Dutch texts appear on the screen.

One of the few GPS navigators compatible with Android Auto

Google opened the door for any other browser to appear on the vehicle’s console (not just Maps and Waze). Slowly adapted its functions to the requirements of Android Autothere are TomTom, Sygic and our protagonist, Flipmeister.

The app shows the map on the vehicle screen, represents the guided steps of the routes, allows you to select them from the car, the interface looks perfect in the vehicle and also offers voice guidance. Too bad that Spanish is not among the available voices.

Flipmeister works correctly in Android Auto despite the language menus not being correctly translated into English. AND it does not imply any cost to use it in the carNote: Not a bad alternative while we wait for Here Maps to turn on rumored Android Auto support.