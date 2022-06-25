Pepper Yandell Spends 24 Hours Shooting for BMW

The one and only Pepper Yandell, based in Dallas, Texas, could be called the rising star of automotive photography for some time now, and for good reason. Yandell produces some of the most striking and commercially viable automobile images I’ve ever seen, so recently when BMW handed him the keys to a factory fresh 2 Series and told him to get lost for 24 solid hours, it was pretty clear that this rising star had ascended to a new level.

Although, this should come as no surprise, as Yandell has worked for many top automotive brands in the past year alone, including VW’s flagship hypercar marque, Bugatti, among others. However, with this mission, BMW charged Yandell with task of creating a set of images for an upcoming social media campaign with no guidelines beyond make it awesome.

It Begins

“With clients of this level, I was definitely expecting at least several mood boards depicting what they had in mind and were wanting to see from me.” says Yandell, “However, it seems they came to me for my style specifically as they basically said ‘shoot whatever you believe will be effective on social media, and looks good in your eyes.’ Of course this is partly the case as it was just a social media campaign and there aren’t several art directors going back and forth on the specifics of all the shots, as would be on an ad campaign.”

This is every photographer’s dream job, no?

There was no art director, client, creative director, etc. tagging along — just my crew, myself, and the car. It was a very stress free environment that led to some unique location and shot opportunities I would not otherwise pursue, allowing me to push myself creatively in new ways.

It’s very clear that BMW trusted him on this project, and the good news is he didn’t disappoint. That said, he also was mindful to make an impression on his new client, as this was his first project with the German automaker. “This was my first time working with BMW. Their requirements were very straightforward — attractive photos for a social media campaign to advertise their new 2 Series, a convertible model, specifically. It was actually quite a last minute ordeal, but myself and crew were able to fit in a quick 2 day jaunt to Austin, TX into our schedule to make it happen.”

Hitting The Town

Which was, of course, the correct decision. Said jaunt to Austin found them cruising A-town for shooting locations, and thankfully the state capitol also didn’t disappoint. Lifestyle was the order of the day, and Yandell and team set off to capture as much of it as they could for BMW.

“I believe when anyone thinks nightlife in Austin, TX — the first thought to mind is 6th St.” Yandell says, “We went back and forth on this street almost a dozen times looking for free parking and the perfect location to get shots to showcase the unique nightlife scenery and energy. Besides 6th St., we cruised all around downtown finding whatever buildings and locations stood out to me, I call it run and gun guerilla shooting. This is how I really started my automotive photographer career in Dallas. Several of my first clients simply gave me a car and I cruised around downtown Dallas aimlessly, simultaneously scouting and shooting at whatever locations stood out. So I was definitely quite at home doing this for the Austin nightlife shoot.”

Yandell has worked very hard to cultivate and refine this “run and gun guerilla” style of shooting, and managed to garner the attention of BMW with it. Testament to what you can gain from playing to your strengths, and being aware of them.

He then hit the outskirts of Austin to change the scene and approach a bit. “For our lightpainting bit of the set, we went to the darker parts of Austin, which happened to be right by the river — where we filled up huge trash cans with water and doused the ground for some slight light reflections.” he says.

He continues “Of course the next day was a completely different story, shooting with full permissions on the empty Circuit of the Americas track was quite a polar opposite of the night before.”

Hitting The Track

After a full night on the streets of Austin, Yandell and his team met the morning sunrise at the famed Circuit Of The Americas, one of my personal favorite shooting locations. Thankfully, the Texas weather was having a decent mood that morning, and off they went to work. Having COTA totally for yourself is a luxury I am proud to say I’ve enjoyed, but on my day there it was raining non-stop, because of course it was.

Yandell not only had better weather, but produced for more striking results with the roadster than any of my efforts last year.

Hit The Books

This type of arrangement, where a commercial client hires you to deliver images based on your own vision, plan and execution, is very much a double edged sword. While you are given total freedom, with that freedom comes a profound responsibility to deliver work above said client’s expectations. It’s almost a test, if you will, that the client is subjecting you to, especially when they hire you for the first time. Clearly, Pepper Yandell succeeded, and then some, as BMW proudly displays his work from this project on their Facebook page (and other official BMW social media).

Be sure to check out the behind the scenes video above to see what Yandell and his team went through to capture these amazing images for BMW over the span of 24 hours in Austin, Texas, and keep one eye on his work – big things are coming up he says.

“I’ve got a couple awesome projects in the works! However, I’m even more excited about what I’m not planning for. Every new project coming in the door in 2015 seems to be more exciting than the last. The current project I’m most exhilarated about; one of my Porsche 918 Spyder photos is sharing the cover of Rolling Stones Magazine on a foldout ad special.”

This charming promo image of Yandell with that Rolling Stone issue gives you a visual, and then some, on that project:

Pretty damn great, methinks. Be sure to check out Pepper Yandell on Facebook and his website.

