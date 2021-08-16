Penneys Ireland joy as old Debenhams store to be transformed in Dublin shopping center upgrade

Irish shoppers can jump for joy as an old Debenhams store is set to be transformed into an extremely popular Irish clothing shop.

Penneys in The Square in Tallaght is set to open a new store an empty Debenhams store in the coming months.

The opening of the shop has been decades in the making, with Penneys originally agreeing to open a store in Tallaght back in 2000.

The fashion giant will be moving into the large property very soon, according to the Sunday Times.

