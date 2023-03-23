Pen drive sent to journalist in Ecuador explodes when connected to a PC

Superficially harmless, pen drives have already caused great damage, especially by carrying malware that affect large installations, such as nuclear and power plants and can affect computers connected to a certain network.

But a recent case in Ecuador showed another kind of danger, physical, when one of these USB accessories exploded when a journalist from the country connected it to a PC.

The pen drive had been mailed without proper identification to five professionals. All were designed to explode, but only one did, the one sent to Lenin Artieda, from Ecuavisa television. According to the AFP agency, the journalist suffered minor injuries to his hands and face, and no one else was injured.