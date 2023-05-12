Peloton recalls over 2 million bikes due to faulty seats

- Advertisement -

Peloton is eager for people to know it’s more than “that bike company.” Unfortunately, those bikes are at the heart of the beleaguered fitness company’s latest woes. Today, Peloton and the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a voluntary recall of 2.2 million Peloton Bikes after 35 reports of seats either breaking or falling off during use.

A Bloomberg report offers some more details about the faulty seat. Namely, the part that attaches the seat to the bike frame could potentially break off at the welding joint. Of the 35 reports, 13 resulted in injuries, including a fractured wrist, lacerations, and bruises.

The affected bikes were sold at Peloton and Dick's Sporting Goods retail and online stores as well as on Amazon. Only the PL-01 models are affected, and you can check the name and model number on the label on the inside front fork near the flywheel. It should also have a non-swivel display and a red "P" logo followed by white lettering on the frame. The recall doesn't affect Bike Plus owners or original Bike owners who bought their bikes overseas.

The CPSC recommends owners stop using the device immediately and contact Peloton for a free seat post. According to Peloton’s press release, owners can install the new post themselves without requiring a service call. You can either call Peloton at 866-679-2129 or click here. Only customers who are still participating in a 30-day home trial or within the normal product return policy period can request a return.

Peloton's proactive approach to this recall is in stark contrast to how it handled its 2021 Tread Plus and Tread recalls. At the time, Peloton initially denied that its treadmills posed any danger, despite reports that several people had been injured and that a young child had died.

“We are proactively communicating with all Members who own a Peloton Bike – either the original Bike or Bike+,” Peloton said in a statement. “We believe Members should be aware of the US issue, understand if they are affected (or not) by the voluntary recall, and guide them on what steps they should take, if any.”

While the timing of the recall is probably a coincidence, I can’t help but grimace at Peloton’s luck. During its earnings call last week, Peloton also said it’s planning a “brand relaunch” as part of its strategy to highlight its non-Bike offerings to new customers later this month. The recall also comes at a time when Peloton’s just starting to recover from its dismal 2022. This one recall probably won’t have a huge impact on Peloton’s business in the long term, but it certainly isn’t helping restore confidence among investors. The beleaguered company’s stock price fell 6 percent following news of the recall.