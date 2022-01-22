Peloton in trouble: Apple looks forward to the deal with which it would enter the world of fitness

Not a particularly happy time for Peloton, a company that almost ten years ago stood out on the competition thanks to its home fitness tools with a distinctly smart soul (for the times). According to CNBC, the society will interrupt for several weeks the production of its products due to a juncture of causes: the demand has been significantly reduced, the costs of customer acquisition – which are said to be those to be incurred to transform a curious person into a customer – are unsustainable, and competition it is more aggressive than in the past.
According to some observers, precisely one of those competitors mentioned by Peloton, namely Apple, would be caressing the hypothesis of taking advantage of the company’s difficult moment to acquire it. The Fitness + service – arrived in Italy in November – costs almost 390 dollars a year less of the analogue of Peloton, and moreover it can communicate with the machines of the company. In short: the service is much more expensive than Apple Fitness + and it is not even the only one that manages to make Peloton tools interactive, so it is unattractive for the public.
Without an important change of course, notes analyst Neil Cybart, “Peloton is well on its way to becoming a Fitbit 2.0, a company unable to compete with the giants that include health and fitness monitoring within their ecosystem.”. The perception of the insiders is that Apple could proceed with an evaluation of the value of Peloton to formulate a fair offer, for thus transferring the know-how accumulated over the years to Cupertino from the company on fitness machines, an area in which Apple – it is evident – has become increasingly interested over time.
If Peloton is to survive, it would be better for it to flow into a larger and more diverse company. Apple is an ideal candidate to tackle the project. It has the Fitness + subscription service for classes and markets the Apple Watch as a device that can help with jogging and other physical activities. Could close the shops of Peloton e sell machinery through its stores. And, after today, Peloton’s capitalization has dropped to 7.9 billion dollars (Apple surpassed 3 trillion a few days ago, ed): Cook could pay for it by fishing in the piggy bank he has in the kitchen – writes theinformation.com.