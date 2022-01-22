Peloton in trouble: Apple looks forward to the deal with which it would enter the world of fitness

Not a particularly happy time for Peloton, a company that almost ten years ago stood out on the competition thanks to its home fitness tools with a distinctly smart soul (for the times). According to CNBC, the society will interrupt for several weeks the production of its products due to a juncture of causes: the demand has been significantly reduced, the costs of customer acquisition – which are said to be those to be incurred to transform a curious person into a customer – are unsustainable, and competition it is more aggressive than in the past.

According to some observers, precisely one of those competitors mentioned by Peloton, namely Apple, would be caressing the hypothesis of taking advantage of the company’s difficult moment to acquire it. The Fitness + service – arrived in Italy in November – costs almost 390 dollars a year less of the analogue of Peloton, and moreover it can communicate with the machines of the company. In short: the service is much more expensive than Apple Fitness + and it is not even the only one that manages to make Peloton tools interactive, so it is unattractive for the public.