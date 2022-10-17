Pegasus spy software is causing trouble again in Mexico

Activists and journalists are said to have been spied on during the term of office of the current President López Obrador. They are now demanding an investigation.

Journalists, human rights activists and civil organizations in Mexico announced on Monday that they would file criminal charges against the Mexican Ministry of Defense (Sedena) because the army is said to have continued to use the Israeli spy software Pegasus during the current term of office of left-wing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The request for the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) to investigate the case was announced at a press conference in the afternoon – a day after the publication of an investigative article exposing the case.

- Advertisement -

The one from the online portal Animal Políticothe magazine processthe news portal Aristegui Noticias and the Digital Rights Defense Network Red and Defensa de los Derechos Digitales (R3D) Published report shows that the Mexican army bought Israeli company NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware in 2019 to spy on activists and journalists.

Espionage also under the new government

According to the report, as during the previous government of Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018), during the government of López Obrador from 2019 to 2021, Pegasus was used to spy on journalists and human rights activists.

So far, at least one activist and two journalists have found evidence on their phones that the armed forces are monitoring their personal information. It spied out information about text messages, calls, emails, messaging applications, contact books, notes, photos and all files stored on the devices using the software. Victims’ cellphones can be fully monitored as the software allows access to all information of the device, including the encrypted ones.

- Advertisement -

The investigation revealed that in June 2019, more than six months after López Obrador took office, Sedena signed Comercializadora Antsua, the Mexican branch of the Israeli NSO Group, which distributes the Pegasus malware. The contract was confirmed in army emails released by the Guacamaya group last week after a hacking attack.

Activists spied on

That CitizenLab of the University of Toronto found that the phones of human rights activist Raymundo Ramos, journalist Ricardo Raphael and a journalist from Animal Politico, who asked not to be named, were infected with the malware in 2019. All three had in common that they investigated issues related to human rights abuses by the armed forces. “The investigation has revealed that the Pegasus software was used during the AMLO government,” the investigation said.

Pegasus’ deployment to Mexico dates back to 2017 during Peña Nieto’s tenure. In 2019, the new president, López Obrador, claimed that the government had stopped using spyware like Pegasus since he took office. “We gave instructions that there will be no espionage,” he said in November of the same year. The new revelations speak a different language. “This shows that the federal government has failed in its commitment to end illegal espionage in Mexico,” writes R3D. Ricardo Raphael, one of the three victims, believes the documented facts indicate that the country’s intelligence apparatus is dominated by the military.

Pegasus in action worldwide

- Advertisement -

In addition to Mexico, numerous other countries such as Saudi Arabia, Morocco or the United Arab Emirates have used the Pegasus software for political surveillance. A large-scale surveillance campaign in Thailand was recently uncovered using Pegasus. The Forensic Architecture organization documents over 60 cases on an interactive platform in which NSO spyware was used to spy on activists and “how the NSO Group makes state terror possible”. However, the problem with espionage by Pegasus & Co. appears to be even greater than previously thought. According to Apple, it has now sent warnings to potentially affected users in 150 countries around the world.

In May, the European Parliament’s committee of inquiry into the use of Pegasus and comparable espionage software began its substantive work with a hearing of IT security experts.