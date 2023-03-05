5G News
Pedro Pascal panicking about 'The Mandalorian' spoilers is a delightful watch

Pedro Pascal panicking about ‘The Mandalorian’ spoilers is a delightful watch

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Starring in a very popular TV show (or multiple popular shows in Pedro Pascal’s case) may be a great gig, but it does come with its tricky points. Attempting not to give away any spoilers during major talk show appearances is one of these.

In the clip above from The Graham Norton Show, Pascal talks about The Mandalorian before accidentally referring to Grogu as “Baby Yoda” (which, in fairness to him, absolutely everyone does).

“I can’t believe I said ‘Baby Yoda,'” says Pascal, pausing midway through an answer and looking sheepish. “That’s the first time. I gotta go.”

“Grogu,” corrects Norton. “But he is Baby Yoda, right?”

“Just following the rules,” giggles Pascal.

