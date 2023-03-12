Pedro Pascal on ‘Hot Ones’ is as delightful as you’d expect

The internet can’t get enough of Pedro Pascal — whether its his starring roles on HBO’s heartbreaking hit The Last of Us or Disney’s The Mandalorian, his distinctive voice on SNL (“oh mah gah”), or his adorable friendship with co-star Bella Ramsey.

And now, to add to the obsession, Pascal’s valiant appearance on First We Feast’s Hot Ones has landed.

“I wonder how much of this will get caught on my astonishing moustache,” he says at the start of the episode, looking straight at the camera. And it only gets better.

Equal parts insightful and playful, Pascal powers through the challenge of eating increasingly spicy wings while discussing his screen performances, Mexican food, and his musical tastes — including the song he’d want to play at his own funeral. At one point, he’s even calls out host Sean Evans on Hot Ones’ diabolical story arc and heat-level narrative pivot to Da Bomb: “You tell me I’m doing well, then you try to kill me.”

Like all Hot Ones guests inevitably do, Pascal ends up feeling the fire — and his one-liners are absolute winners. “Has anyone ever projectile vomited during? I’m learning about where all my nerve endings are.” “Can someone get me a cup of blood?” “I’m gonna go to the Whitney Museum this afternoon…unless I shit myself.”

Watch the full episode above to catch each delightful moment.