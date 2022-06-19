Pedestrian rushed to hospital after car hits bus stop in north Dublin

A woman has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a car that crashed into a bus stop in north Dublin.

The incident happened at 1:30pm this afternoon on the Ballymun Road in Dublin.

Emergency services attended the scene, and a 19-year-old woman who was waiting at the bus stop was brought to hospital by ambulance.

It is understood that her injuries are not life threatening.

A garda spokesman told Dublin Live: “Gardaí from Ballymun attended at the scene of a road traffic collision on Collison Avenue Extension, Dublin 9 at approximately 1:30pm today, Saturday 18 June, 2022.

“Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted after a female pedestrian 19 was struck by a car while waiting at a bus stop.

“She was removed to hospital for medical assessment. Her injures are not life threatening.

“The driver of the car did not require hospital treatment.”

