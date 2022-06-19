Pedestrian rushed to hospital after car hits bus stop in north Dublin

A woman has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a car that crashed into a bus stop in north Dublin.
The incident happened at 1:30pm this afternoon on the Ballymun Road in Dublin.
Emergency services attended the scene, and a 19-year-old woman who was waiting at the bus stop was brought to hospital by ambulance.
It is understood that her injuries are not life threatening.
Read more: South Dublin pub attacked with petrol bomb while punters were inside
A garda spokesman told Dublin Live: “Gardaí from Ballymun attended at the scene of a road traffic collision on Collison Avenue Extension, Dublin 9 at approximately 1:30pm today, Saturday 18 June, 2022.
“Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted after a female pedestrian 19 was struck by a car while waiting at a bus stop.
“She was removed to hospital for medical assessment. Her injures are not life threatening.
“The driver of the car did not require hospital treatment.”
Read more: Man seriously injured after city centre truck crash that left ‘blood all over the place’
Read more: Man in ‘serious’ condition after being struck by car in Dublin
Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox
You must log in to post a comment.