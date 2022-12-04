Pebble, the unofficial app is updated with support for 64-bit Pixel 7

Pebble he would have turned 10 last April, but as we all know Eric Migicovsky’s adventure ended earlier, with the transfer of know-how and platform to Fitbit in 2016. Many regrets from both the owners and users, whose hard core he has never given up completely fighting to keep the smartwatches still in their possession alive.

An example is the Rebble project, which for several years has been involved in the development of solutions compatible with PebbleOS: in 2021 an app was even launched on the Play Store to make wearable usable with Android. Well, now the same team has released one new version of the app – 4.4.3 – which introduces compatibility with Pixel 7 and 7 Pro smartphones. Attention, however: the app is no longer available on the Google store, but only at the link that we report at the end of the article.

This is an important update for several reasons: first of all this is the demonstration that the project is not only still active, but also intends to look towards the future. And then with full support for the Pixel 2022 there is the confirmation of compatibility (also) to 64-bit smartphones which will be placed on the market in the coming months.

CHANGELOG

Introduced compatibility with Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro (and other Android devices coming with 64-bit support only)

Improved caller ID reliability in newer versions of Android

The developer team remembers that the app is signed using the official Pebble keys, and that “integration with Google Fit is still available“.

Rebble APK | Download