Peace through strength? US rattles China with new moves near Taiwan.

Peace through strength? US rattles China with new moves near Taiwan.

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
Pentagon officials last week announced an increase in the U.S. military’s footprint in Asia, with more troops headed to the Philippines.

The move is widely viewed as an effort to contain Chinese aggression in the region by projecting U.S. power. It will better allow U.S. forces to launch operations in the event of a crisis in Taiwan or the South China Sea.  

Why We Wrote This

The announced return of U.S. military forces to the Philippines comes at a time of rising U.S.-China tensions. A key question is whether this will escalate the rivalry or send signals that reduce the chances of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

Yet as Beijing ramps up its saber-rattling toward Taiwan, the move also has raised questions about how best to manage the risk of superpower conflict in the region.

Chinese officials said the move “escalates tensions.” And despite a military buildup by Beijing, some experts say China’s forces aren’t yet a match for America’s.

China’s two aircraft carriers, in particular, are frequently invoked as a sign of the ascendance of the country’s military might, since it’s often assumed they are roughly equivalent to their U.S. counterparts, notes Mike Sweeney, a fellow at the Defense Priorities think tank in Washington.

They’re not. The carriers aren’t nuclear-powered, nor do they have steam catapult technology, which is what allows U.S. fighter jets to fly, slingshot-style, off the deck.

The People’s Liberation Army is “not 20-feet tall,” says Mr. Sweeney, “but they’re not 4-feet tall, either.”

When an American four-star general warned his commanders in a leaked letter last month that, while he hoped he was wrong, his “gut” told him the United States will be at war with China in a couple of years, Pentagon officials publicly insisted the comments do not represent their view of the matter.

That said, they also announced an increase in the U.S. military’s footprint in Asia last week, with more troops headed to the Philippines as part of a new basing agreement – a handy setup should Beijing, say, try to invade Taiwan.  

Chinese officials called the move “selfish,” adding that it “endangers regional peace” and “escalates tensions.” From the Pentagon’s perspective – particularly on the heels of scrambling to shoot down a suspected spy balloon loitering over U.S. nuclear silos – that’s Beijing’s forte.

Stationing some U.S. forces at Philippine military bases, about three decades after large American bases there closed, is widely viewed as an effort to contain Chinese aggression in the region by projecting U.S. power. It will better allow U.S. forces to launch operations in the event of a crisis in Taiwan or the South China Sea.  

Yet as Beijing ramps up its saber rattling toward Taiwan, the move has raised questions about how best to manage the risk of superpower conflict in the region.

