PCIe Gen 5 SSDs are on track for availability in 2022

Phison has announced the development of storage solutions and integrated circuits for the PCIe Gen 5 SSD, a new generation of solid state drives that will be available in 2022, according to the manufacturer.

Phison Electronics is (along with Silicon Motion) the industry’s leading supplier of drivers for NAND flash products. If the largest producers of storage solutions such as Samsung and Western Digital have their own developments, there are dozens of other manufacturers and suppliers that use them such as Kingston, Corsair, Crucial, Gigabyte and many others.

The announced Phison E26 platform will be the one that enables support for the PCIe 5 interface. As you know, it is a local I / O bus. fundamental in today’s computer architecture, which is used mainly for communication of graphics cards and can also be used to connect network components, sound and of course storage with modern SSDs. The short-term goal is for PCI-Express to become the single bus in a PC for component communication, although others such as SATA are being kept for now to maintain compatibility.

The development of the interface versions has been slower than expected (PCIe 6.0 was planned for 2021), but Intel’s announcement of support for PCIe 5.0 with the Alder Lake platform and the confirmation from AMD that it will do the same with the upcoming Ryzen, has paved the way for product availability in 2022.

PCIe Gen 5 SSD: more performance

The new SSD will make use of the possibilities of the port, especially in performance when using a frequency of 32 GHz until reaching a bandwidth of 128 GB / s in full duplex, doubling that of the current PCI Express 4.0 and at the same time quadrupling that of PCI Express 3.0.

The Phison E26 controller will support functions like RAID, error correction and Dual Port PCIe and will have advanced functions like SR-IOV and ZNS. It will support the newest and fastest NAND interfaces like ONFI 5.x and Toggle 5.x and will support different types of memory used in SSD like 3D TLC and QLC NAND and various storage capacities, 16 Tbytes or higher.

Phison says it has already shipped test chips to its partners and hopes that the customized products will be on sale. in the second half of 2022, both for servers and data centers and client units for consumption. These controllers are important since together with NAND flash memories they are the most important component of SSDs.

To give you peace of mind with your investments, it must be said that PCIe 5.0 will also support products on previous standards, in the same way that today we can connect a PCIe 3.0 SSD in a 4.0 port. We should have more information and product announcements in the coming weeks as we get closer to the launch of the Intel Alder Lake, the first to support the new interface and other new ones like DDR5 memory.