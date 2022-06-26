PCIe 7.0 will be 8 times faster than PCIe 5.0

The PCI-SIG committee has just officially unveiled the PCIe 7 standard, which promises a giant leap in performance from the current standard. Indeed, it is already expected that PCIe 7 will be 8 times faster than PCIe 5. It should be launched by 2025 and will be available to the general public in 2027, subject to compatible components.

The first PCIe 5 SSDs had already made a mark when they were released in 2021. By offering storage twice as fast as their predecessors, their promise is attractive to many gamers, professionals, and any other interested user. But, while their production does not yet manage to meet the growing demand, PCI-SIG, the committee in charge of developing its successors, seems already ready for the future.

Indeed, the latter already speaks of the PCIe 7 standard, which should break all records. The gap with PCIe 5 will be even greater, up to 8 times faster to be precise with its bandwidth of 512 GB/s. For your information, it is also twice as fast as the PCIe 6 standard, which is expected for the end of this year. In fact, the PCI-SIG says it is well ahead of its goal of offering storage that is twice as fast every three years.

PCI-GIS unveils impressive PCIe 7 standard

Because the PCIe 7 standard should arrive by 2025, initially for businesses, especially data centers that are ever more performance-intensive. For the general public, it will certainly be necessary to wait until at least 2027. Until then, the standard is a dream. In comparison, a single PCIe 7 x1 port will be as fast as a PCie 4 x16 port. In other words, SSDs and other components using PCIe can be smaller, leaving room to accumulate them on the motherboard.

Note, however, that these promises are of course based on the compatibility of the hardware. The first Intel chips compatible with PCIe 5, the Alder Lake, arrived in January 2022, while AMD’s Ryzen 7000 are scheduled for next September. It will therefore be necessary to have all the components provided for this purpose to take advantage of the full power offered by the PCIe 7, in the years to come.