PCI-SIG confirms the Samsung 990 PRO, spearhead in PCIe 5.0 SSD

Published on

By Brian Adam
samsung 990 pro 1 1000x600.jpg
The samsung 990 PRO has appeared in the list of the PCI-SIG group confirming that it will be one of the first next generation solid state drives that will hit the market.

PCIe 5.0 SSDs are on the verge of candy and the launch of the new Intel Rocket Lake processing platforms and what is going to come from AMD under the ZEN 4 architecture this quarter, should mean their definitive premiere.

Samsung is the world’s largest seller of solid state drives and it is clear that it will be one of the first to market units that, under the M.2 format and with the latest version of the NVMe 2.0 protocol, will take advantage of the capacity of the fifth generation of PCI -Express to reach stratospheric speeds in sequential transfers, up to 13,000 Mbytes per second reading and 12,000 Mbytes per second writing.

Taking into account the capacity of the South Korean manufacturer and its experience with PCI 5.0 in SSDs launched for servers, we expect the Samsung 990 PRO to be a solution with its own NAND flash memory, DRAM cache and controller. Versions are advanced with 1, 2 and 4 Tbytes of capacity of storage, without ruling out the leap that the massive adoption of 8 Tbytes in the consumer client market would entail.

Samsung 990 Pro

Via | PCI-GIS

