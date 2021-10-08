PCI-SIG Announces New PCIe 6.0 Standard Specifications

Mentioned for the first time in June 2019, when PCI-SIG announced that it had started working on the new PCIe 6.0 standard, and after almost a year since we saw the presentation of its complete draft for the first time, now the company has finally returned to pronounce itself to bring us the new final draft of version 0.9, in which the preliminary specifications are included for the first time of the same.

Although what is really relevant about this announcement are its implications, since this means that now companies will be able to start implementing these new PCIe 6.0 in their products making sure they are compliant, as no further functional changes will be made unless some major bug and fix is ​​discovered.





PCIe 6.0 will be the first PCIe standard to use PAM-4 encoding, something that shares with GDDR6 memory among other standards; This means that twice as much data can be sent per cycle, with a 64 Ghz clock frequency capable of offering up to 64GT / s, double expected for PCIe 5.0, in addition to adding other key features such as the FEC, or low latency forwarding error correction, implemented to maintain the integrity of this data.

However, although undoubtedly these advances finally show they shed some light for the future launch of PCIe 6.0, as we have seen previously, a quite notable delay is still expected over the first planned dates. Everything points to the final version of PCIe 6.0 not finalized until early next year, practically fulfilling one year or more as initially planned.

Thus, it is expected that PCIe 6.0 is backward compatible with all previous versions of PCIe. Similarly, and unfortunately, we are currently “stuck” in the use of PCIe 4.0 both at the current level and for the nearest future, since we will still have to wait a little longer until we receive the first components adapted to PCIe 5.0, which will arrive first. for the server segment and not the consumer segment.