PC market: Notebook and desktop sales fell by up to 25% in Europe during Q3

The personal computer market is one of the most unstable since the emergence of the semiconductor crisis, and according to a new survey released by Canalys on Monday (19), there is a new worrying oscillation in device sales in the European market, which is known to be one of the most resilient in relation to supply problems.

As analyzed by the market research company, the Overall segment sales down 22% in Q3 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. There were 12.8 million products sent to consumers seeking to adapt to the growing popularity of the hybrid work regime.

Notebooks fall, but sell more than desktops

Dissecting the data, of the total number of products sold, 10.4 million were notebooks. This represents a sharper drop of 25% in sales when comparing the 3rd quarter of 2022 and 2021. Desktops were more resistant due to the continuous acquisition of new models by corporate entities, showing a drop of only 6% in sales. - Advertisement - After a long period of stagnation in 2021, the personal computer market began to show declines in revenue since the first quarter of 2022, when there was a 3% shrinkage in the sales volume of desktops and notebooks. The second quarter showed even more disappointing data with an 18% drop.

“Robust PC spending in the commercial segment has started to fall at the same rate as the consumer segment,” notes Kieren Jessop, an analyst at Canalys🇧🇷

Cheap computers are in low demand

The expert claims that the cheaper products had a significantly greater drop in sales than intermediate and advanced models. According to him, this data reflects the divergent impact of inflation on different categories of consumption, but basic computers should regain space in the coming periods.

“With consumers’ disposable income expected to contract further, demand will shift from high-end options to more affordable options,” said Jessop. The current scenario will allow manufacturers with products that meet different levels of consumption to stand out throughout 2023.

Lenovo dominates sales in Europe

- Advertisement - Based on Q3 2022 in Western Europe, the Lenovo is the manufacturer with the largest market share🇧🇷 HP showed a drop in sales, but continued as the second most popular company in the segment.

Apple, in turn, completes the podium with 20.4% growth over the same period in 2021. This is one of the few companies that managed to remain resilient amid the general drop in sales.

Expectations for 2023

The festive season does not seem to be enough to improve the scenario in the short term. According to expert forecasts, the last quarter of this year will have one of the worst commercial performances of the decadeeven after Black Friday and the arrival of Christmas — events that usually boost product sales. - Advertisement - It is expected that the market will begin to recover in the middle of the 2nd quarter of 2023, a time when, according to analysts’ expectations, consumers will start buying new generations of their products of interest. “The positive trends around consumer device usage and hybrid working mean there is still long-term optimism,” commented Jessop.

See more!