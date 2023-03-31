5G News
By Abraham
PC Gamer: promotions for computers, accessories and games [Semana 31/03/23]
Another Friday has arrived and, as has become customary at TechSmart, let’s check what promotions are currently running in the Europeian market for PC gamers. Thus, we help anyone interested in staying on top of possible promotions for accessories, games, desktop or notebook to play.

This article is organized by type of promotion. In the final block it is possible to see the games that are discounted on Steam, and the complete list can be viewed in the link identified as Source.

It is worth mentioning that the prices mentioned in this article are those practiced at the time of publication, that is, the availability and maintenance of values ​​are not guaranteed, both being a responsibility of the stores not necessarily reflected in this content.

Notices given, let’s get down to business! Check out the offers below and happy shopping!

pc gamer
gaming laptop
Accessories and Peripherals

Mouse

Keyboard

Headphones

Kits

Monitor

Chair

Promotional Games on Steam
  • EA SPORTS FIFA 23 — BRL 89.70
  • Smalland: Survive the Wilds — BRL 66.59
  • forza horizon 5 — BRL 149.40
  • sifu — BRL 68.39
  • Jurassic World Evolution 2 — BRL 27.49
  • Demonologist — BRL 42.29
  • Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon — R$30.09
  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition — R$ 74.70
  • It Takes Two — BRL 99.50
  • Across the Obelisk — R$46.89
  • Battlefield V — BRL 57.25
  • Total War: WARHAMMER III – Forge of the Chaos Dwarfs — R$99.00
  • F1 22 — BRL 39.84
  • Overcooked! 2 — BRL 14.97
  • World War Z — BRL 37.74

- Advertisement -

