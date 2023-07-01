PC Gamer: promotions for computers, accessories and games [Semana 30/06/23]

Friday is here and as usual here at TechSmart, it’s time to check out another round of promotions that are currently running in the Europeian market for PC gamers, thus helping to stay on top of possible promotions for accessories, games and even a new desktop or notebook to play with.
Following the pattern, this publication is organized by type of promotion and brings in its final block the availability of games that are discounted on Steam, and the complete list can be checked in the link identified as Source.
In order not to lose the habit, it is worth mentioning here that the prices are those practiced at the time of publication, not being guaranteed the maintenance of these values, as well as the availability, being these responsibility of the stores and not necessarily reflected here in the publication.
Well, enough talk, let’s get to the deals! Good shopping!
- ELDEN RING – BRL 174.93
- Red Dead Redemption 2 — BRL 98.96
- Hogwarts Legacy — BRL 199.99
- cyberpunk 2077 — BRL 99.95
- DAVE THE DIVER — BRL 53.99
- Grand Theft Auto V — R$ 38.63
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition — R$99.95
- Forza Horizon 5 — BRL 124.50
- Sons Of The Forest — BRL 71.19
- Rust — BRL 69.33
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor — R$124.25
- Persona 5 Royal — R$ 149.40
- DARK SOULS: REMASTERED — BRL 86.22
- DARK SOULS III — BRL 128.95
- OCTOPATH TRAVELER II — BRL 202.91