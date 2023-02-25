5G News
PC Gamer: promotions for computers, accessories and games [Semana 24/02/23]

Published on

By Abraham
PC Gamer: promotions for computers, accessories and games [Semana 24/02/23]
Friday is here and as usual here at TechSmart, it’s time to check out another round of promotions that are currently running in the Europeian market for PC gamers, thus helping to stay on top of possible promotions for accessories, games and even a new desktop or notebook to play with.

Following the pattern, this publication is organized by type of promotion and brings in its final block the availability of games that are discounted on Steam, and the complete list can be checked in the link identified as Source.

In order not to lose the habit, it is worth mentioning here that the prices are those practiced at the time of publication, not being guaranteed the maintenance of these values, as well as the availability, being these responsibility of the stores and not necessarily reflected here in the publication.

Well, enough talk, let’s get to the deals! Good shopping!

pc gamer
gaming laptop
Accessories and Peripherals

Mouse

Keyboard

Headphones

Kits

Monitor

Chair

Promotional Games on Steam
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II — R$ 194.93
  • Cult of the Lamb — BRL 48.71
  • NBA 2K23 — BRL 89.97
  • Euro Truck Simulator 2 — BRL 12.49
  • METAL GEAR RISING: REVENGEANCE — BRL 12.49
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition — R$ 36.39
  • Evening — BRL 18.99
  • F1 Manager 2022 — BRL 29.99
  • Dying Light Definitive Edition — $11.99
  • No Man’s Sky — BRL 81.00
  • Hunt: Showdown — BRL 35.60
  • Construction Simulator — BRL 70.78
  • Destiny 2: Classics Collection — R$ 49.50
  • Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition — $29.99
  • Stray — BRL 55.99
