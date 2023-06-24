HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftPC Gamer: promotions for computers, accessories and games

PC Gamer: promotions for computers, accessories and games [Semana 23/06/23]

MicrosoftTech News
PC Gamer: promotions for computers, accessories and games [Semana 28/04/23]
1682744161 pc gamer promotions for computers accessories and games semana 280423.jpeg
Another Friday has arrived and, as has become customary at TechSmart, let’s check what promotions are currently running in the Europeian market for PC gamers. Thus, we help anyone interested in staying on top of possible promotions for accessories, games, desktop or notebook to play.

This article is organized by type of promotion. In the final block it is possible to see the games that are discounted on Steam, and the complete list can be viewed at the link identified as Source.

It is worth mentioning that the prices mentioned in this article are those practiced at the time of publication, that is, the availability and maintenance of values ​​are not guaranteed, both being a responsibility of the stores not necessarily reflected in this content.

Notices given, let’s get down to business! Check out the offers below and happy shopping!

pc gamer
gaming laptop
Accessories and Peripherals

Mouse

Keyboard

Headphones

Kits

Monitor

Chair

Promotional Games on Steam
  • theHunter: Call of the Wild — R$7.59
  • Stellaris — BRL 26.99
  • year 1800 — BRL 44.99
  • Forever Skies — BRL 71.19
  • forza horizon 5 — BRL 124.50
  • Atomic Heart — BRL 131.93
  • Fallout 4 — R$19.79
  • Risk of Rain 2 — R$29.99
  • Conan Exiles — R$39.79
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III — R$ 35.96
  • Deep Rock Galactic — R$19.13
  • Black Desert — BRL 8.73
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy — $39.97
  • Remnant: From the Ashes — R$26.42
  • Planet Zoo — BRL 25.00

